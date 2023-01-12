Changes are coming for the Big Ten, with another likely on the way.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren accepted a job to become the next President and CEO of the Chicago Bears, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

We have named Kevin Warren as our next President & CEO.Welcome to the Bears, Kevin! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 12, 2023

Warren was an NFL executive for 22 years before accepting the Big Ten job in 2020, most recently serving as the chief operating officer of the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-2019.

He replaces longtime Bears president Ted Phillips, who is exiting after nearly 40 years with the organization.

In his brief three-year tenure with the Big Ten, Warren worked at the forefront of a number of issues, from the handling of the coronavirus and its impact on the 2020 season to the conference’s expansion this past summer.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE