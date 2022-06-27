Alabama natives going to Penn State to play football is quite a rare occurrence, although it wouldn’t seem as such after the Nittany Lions’ last week on the recruiting trail.

James Franklin and company landed commitments from 4-star defensive end TJ Parker and safety DaKaari Nelson.

Committing four days apart, the pair set a precedent that should be a promising sign to the Penn State faithful, as a majority of recruits from the South typically elect to stay close to home.

Since 2001, Penn State has had just four players from Alabama grace its roster, the highest rated of which is class of 2021 3-star receiver Harrison Wallace, who’s on the team now.

In honor of Penn State’s two big commitments this week, let’s take a look at some of the other Alabama natives who have gone through the Nittany Lion program.

Harrison Wallace

The top-rated Nittany Lion to come out of Alabama is the aforementioned redshirt-freshman pass catcher Wallace.

Wallace received a 0.8805 rating on the 247Sports composite rankings, a scale that goes up to 1.0.

The Montgomery, Alabama, native did not catch a pass in his true-freshman season last year and only made an appearance in three games to retain his redshirt.

Despite his lack of impact for the blue and white last season, Wallace received first-team reps at the team’s annual Blue-White game in April.

Christian Campbell

From 2014-2017, Christian Campbell donned the blue-and-white uniforms for Penn State.

The class of 2014 3-star safety from Phenix City, Alabama — the same town as new commit Parker — arguably had the most prominent impact on the program of anyone on this list, competing with another player further down.

Campbell converted to cornerback at Penn State and received playing time in all four years as a Nittany Lion. He saw an increase in usage in his junior and senior seasons, starting 15 times in 25 appearances over that span.

Campbell’s play was enough to be noticed by the NFL, as the Penn State product was drafted to the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

Parker Cothren

Parker Cothren’s time in State College overlapped with Campbell’s, with the pair taking the field together on numerous occasions.

Cothren was originally recruited as a 3-star offensive lineman coming out of high school, but he switched to the other side of the ball as a defensive tackle upon his arrival in Happy Valley.

The Hazel Green, Alabama, native started 26 games over his last two seasons and earned 4.5 sacks as a Penn Stater. Cothren earned the Reid-Robinson award after his senior season as the team’s outstanding defensive lineman.

Torrence Brown

Before the back-to-back commitments of Parker and Nelson, the years 2013 and 2014 were the hotbeds for the Nittany Lions in Alabama recruiting, and Torrence Brown was a part of that.

Brown was teammates with Cothren and Campbell at Penn State for four years, spanning from 2014-2017.

While he was around the program once again in 2018, injuries plagued Brown’s career at Penn State, sustaining a season-ending injury in 2017 after starting three games and again just before the 2018 season. Brown briefly medically retired from football after the 2018 injury.

The former 3-star athlete transferred to Southern Miss for his final year of eligibility in 2019, one year after his medical retirement at Penn State. Coincidentally enough, Brown had committed to Southern Miss before flipping his commitment to Penn State.

