CFP trophy courtesy

The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy sits on the field at Beaver Stadium for Penn State's matchup against Ohio State in 2019.

 Courtesy of Charley Green

Penn State fans will have a chance to get a glimpse at the most important trophy in college football this weekend.

The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy will be displayed in State College on Friday at two separate locations. Fans will have an opportunity to take pictures with the trophy as well.

The trophy, made from 24k gold, will be showcased at Walmart on Benner Pike from noon-2 p.m. and at Walmart on North Atherton Street from 3-5 p.m.

It will also be on set for ESPN's College Gameday show live from State College Saturday.

The Nittany Lions have yet to make an appearance in the CFP since it was established in 2014.

