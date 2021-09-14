Penn State fans will have a chance to get a glimpse at the most important trophy in college football this weekend.

The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy will be displayed in State College on Friday at two separate locations. Fans will have an opportunity to take pictures with the trophy as well.

The trophy, made from 24k gold, will be showcased at Walmart on Benner Pike from noon-2 p.m. and at Walmart on North Atherton Street from 3-5 p.m.

It will also be on set for ESPN's College Gameday show live from State College Saturday.

The Nittany Lions have yet to make an appearance in the CFP since it was established in 2014.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football’s game at Iowa sells out nearly 4 weeks before kickoff Penn State is already confirmed to be playing in a packed house against Iowa later this season.