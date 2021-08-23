Penn State student-athletes and local businesses have a new way to connect in the name, image and likeness era.

According to a release from the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County, HappyValleyTalent.com will help student-athletes and businesses in Centre County connect for partnerships.

The website will be unveiled Sept. 2 during a webinar co-hosted by the CBICC and the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. Penn State's Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour will also be making an appearance and have opening remarks at the webinar.

The partnership allows athletes and businesses to create profiles, set their availability for events, communicate and receive notifications when athletes become available. Both current athletes and alumni athletes will be able to use the service.

According to the release, fans can create accounts for a "start-to-finish experience," aiming to raise awareness and drive more business to the local economy.

