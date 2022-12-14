A Penn State lineman will join safety Ji'Ayir Brown in a senior all-star game.

Nittany Lion redshirt senior center Juice Scruggs accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas.

The East-West Shrine Bowl allows the best seniors to showcase their talent in front of NFL teams.

Scruggs made 22 career starts including nine at center during the 2022 season.

He was voted as one of the team's captains and was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list prior to the season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE