Carolina Panthers part ways with offensive coordinator, former Penn State football assistant Joe Brady

The Carolina Panthers parted ways with a former Penn State graduate assistant Sunday morning after two seasons in the franchise.

Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule announced he decided to "make a change" at offensive coordinator, officially parting ways with Joe Brady Sunday afternoon.

Brady led one of the most prolific college football offenses of all time at LSU in 2019 before signing to be Carolina's next offensive coordinator at jut 30 years old.

In his first season in Carolina, Brady led the Panthers offense to its worst statistical season since 2010, finishing No. 24 of 32 teams in points for.

This season, the Panthers have shown almost no improvement on the offensive end, currently slotted at No. 23 in points for despite swapping between three different quarterbacks.

Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will take over for Brady as Carolina’s offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season while Brady searches for his next job.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE