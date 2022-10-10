State College native Matt Rhule is on the hunt for a new job after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers announced Monday morning that they are moving on from their head coach after a 1-4 start to the season and an 11-27 record in under three seasons with the franchise.

#Panthers part ways with head coach Matt Rhulehttps://t.co/ihOk3QJsvH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 10, 2022

Rhule went to State College Area High School before he walked on to Penn State as a linebacker.

He then joined Penn State's staff as a volunteer assistant in 1998.

Since then, Rhule worked his way up to be the head coach at Temple from 2013-16 where he went 28-23, and then he coached Baylor from 2017-19, where he took the Bears to two bowl games and was 19-20.

He received his first NFL head coaching job with the Panthers after the 2019 season with Baylor. Rhule became the first coach in Carolina's history to last less than three campaigns at the helm.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Big Ten football round up | Race to Big Ten West crown while East teams roll Penn State may have had a week off of game action, but the majority of the Big Ten still wen…