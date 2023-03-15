After four seasons in his home state, a former Penn State running back will be relocating to the south.

Sanders, who played for the Nittany Lions from 2016-18, has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Wednesday.

Making consistent appearances in games in his first two seasons at Penn State, Sanders replaced Saquon Barkley as the program’s starting running back in 2018.

In his lone season as the starting back, Sanders rushed for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns en route to earning All-Big Ten honors, before being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sanders combined for 3,708 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns over four years with the Eagles, with his career-year coming this past season, a year in which he rushed for career-highs with 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns.

