Fans can now don the jerseys of their favorite Penn State athletes, while also benefiting them financially.
The Penn State NIL Store officially opened Tuesday, “featuring custom and co-licensed merchandise sold for Nittany Lion student-athletes,” according to a press release.
Proud to officially launch the @PennStNILStore - the 13th store to be launched in our NIL Network!More: https://t.co/vSHJUanHcB pic.twitter.com/X8G1J9ffmI— The NIL Store (@nil_store) February 28, 2023
The plan for the site’s opening was inevitable since Campus Ink, a Mark Cuban backed merchandise initiative, became Penn State official NIL licensee in November.
A product of Campus Ink, the NIL Store is now up and active.
"We are looking forward to the NIL opportunities this partnership with Campus Ink will provide our student-athletes," Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft said in November. "It's a very exciting opportunity for our fans to be able to support our student-athletes as the use the NIL Store to discover their entrepreneurial spirit with their personal merchandise in their digital lockers."
