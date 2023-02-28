Nittany Lion

The Nittany Lion Mascot high fives State Trooper at the Penn State football game on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in State College, Pa against Ohio University. Penn State went on to defeat Ohio 46-10. 

 Casey Loughlin

Fans can now don the jerseys of their favorite Penn State athletes, while also benefiting them financially.

The Penn State NIL Store officially opened Tuesday, “featuring custom and co-licensed merchandise sold for Nittany Lion student-athletes,” according to a press release.

The plan for the site’s opening was inevitable since Campus Ink, a Mark Cuban backed merchandise initiative, became Penn State official NIL licensee in November.

A product of Campus Ink, the NIL Store is now up and active.

"We are looking forward to the NIL opportunities this partnership with Campus Ink will provide our student-athletes," Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft said in November. "It's a very exciting opportunity for our fans to be able to support our student-athletes as the use the NIL Store to discover their entrepreneurial spirit with their personal merchandise in their digital lockers."

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags