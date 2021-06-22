It’s no secret the Penn State offense struggled at times during the 2020 season.

Whether it was a multitude of injuries in the running back room or a revolving door of quarterbacks, the Nittany Lions never quite got off and running like they did in the glory days of Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley.

Sean Clifford and company showed flashes of promise — especially from young talents such as wide receiver Parker Washington and running back Keyvone Lee — and were able to put up 35 or more points on three occasions.

Overall, the 2020 campaign was one of the most futile offensively since James Franklin came to Happy Valley.

Here’s a look at just where the breakdown happened for Franklin’s offense.

29.8

Penn State averaged 29.8 points per game, good for 54th in program history.

That’s a pretty shocking number considering the drastic increase in scoring and offense in general over the past 50 years.

It’s also the worst mark since 2015 and the third-worst of Franklin’s tenure with Penn State, but it’s to be expected that his first two years in 2014 and 2015 might have had growing pains.

And while 29.8 points may not seem low to the naked eye, the numbers are inflated by blowout wins against subpar Michigan State and Illinois teams and an overtime thriller against Indiana.

The outliers certainly show Penn State was capable of solid offensive performances, but consistency seemed to elude the blue and white throughout 2020.

174.3

Penn State didn’t end the season with anywhere near the same running back depth chart as it had to start.

Journey Brown was forced to medically retire, and Noah Cain suffered a season-ending leg injury after just three carries in the Week 1 Indiana game.

That left the bulk of the workload to Devyn Ford and true freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes. Lee came into his own toward the end of the year and looked like he could be the heir apparent to the No. 1 spot, but the production was still relatively low.

The blue and white’s 174.3 rush yards per game was the worst since 2017, and its 3.9 yards per carry rank was the lowest since Franklin’s first campaign in 2014. Even further, quarterbacks Clifford and Will Levis held the No. 1 and 3 spots in total carries, respectively, while also contributing roughly one third of the team’s total yardage.

The level of involvement from quarterbacks isn’t entirely shocking considering the absence of Brown and Cain, but the yards per carry is an alarming number and a good indicator of why the offense struggled at times. New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will need to unlock the run game’s potential to push Penn State further offensively.

42.1%

2020 was arguably the best statistical year through the air for Penn State since 2017.

The Nittany Lions had a collective 60.3% completion percentage to go along with 256 passing yards per game. However, the offense was abysmal in critical situations during the season.

Clifford and company converted just 42.1% of the time in third-down situations, proving a drive killer plenty of times.

On top of it, Penn State’s red zone offense was terrible. In 37 trips within the 20-yard line, the Nittany Lions walked away with 19 touchdowns and 9 field goals.

The just-over-50% mark may not seem terrible, but walking away with less than six points after reaching the red zone is almost always a disappointment.

Four of Penn State’s five losses in 2020 came within a two-touchdown deficit. If Franklin and Yurcich can crack the code of scoring in the red zone, those close games could easily flip to victories in 2021.

