Penn State’s defense faced its fair share of apparent adversity going into the 2020 season, and it certainly showed.

The loss of consensus All-American linebacker Micah Parsons due to opt out along with key players from the 2019 squad departing for the NFL forced defensive coordinator Brent Pry to give many inexperienced Nittany Lions more time in the conference-only slate.

The 2020 performance was well below the standard that has come to be expected from the Nittany Lions.

Here’s a look at where Pry’s group stood at the end of an unusual season.

27.67

Penn State allowed its opponents to score an average of 27.67 points per game in 2020, 11.67 more than the 16 mark it set in 2019.

The Nittany Lions’ difference in points allowed per game comes largely as a result of a major youth movement on the defensive side of the ball, including linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Brandon Smith.

Ellis Brooks, Jesse Luketa and Jaquan Brisker led the defensive attack for the blue and white last season, accounting for 60, 59 and 57 total tackles, respectively.

However, Penn State still missed the skills Parsons brought to the field when it needed a crucial stop or a seasoned leader to take charge in tight games.

With the offense not producing as many points as it had in previous seasons, more pressure was placed on the defensive side of the ball to keep games close.

Penn State’s defense got off to a slow start in 2020, as its first five opponents averaged 36 points per game, but shored up to 17.25 points throughout its final four games.

328.8

Struggling to stop opponents from scoring plagued Penn State throughout the 2020 season.

While the Nittany Lions turned in an average of 430.3 offensive yards per game compared to 328.8 from their opponents, it’s what both groups were able to do while moving down the field that stands out.

Despite out-earning its opponents on the offensive side of the ball by over 100 yards, Pry’s defense couldn’t stop the opposition from crossing the goal line, as it gave up 31 touchdowns.

Although the blue and white scored 34 touchdowns in 2020, its offensive numbers would lead one to believe otherwise.

Aside from the offense’s inability to produce in the red zone, Penn State’s defense wasn’t pulling its weight either, allowing opponents to turn rather average numbers into winning performances.

25-28

As hinted at, Penn State’s performance in the red zone on both sides of the ball in 2020 left much to be desired.

The Nittany Lions’ opponents came out of the red zone with points all but three times in 2020, including 18 touchdowns on 28 attempts.

The blue and white struggled to get pressure on the ball and force field goal attempts when backed up on their end of the field, making it nearly impossible to win, especially at the beginning of the season.

The loss of veteran players from the 2019 squad undoubtedly had a severe impact on the defense’s red zone performance, as a number of experienced pass rushers, including Parsons, were no longer in the mix.

