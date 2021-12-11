By the numbers | Can Manny Diaz keep Penn State football's defense at a high level?

Two weeks after Penn State’s former defensive coordinator Brent Pry announced his decision to become the head coach at Virginia Tech, the Nittany Lions found his replacement Saturday morning.

Manny Diaz has spent the past six years with Miami (FL), initially as the defensive coordinator for three seasons before being promoted to head coach, a position he held for three seasons until his firing this past Monday.

While he didn’t necessarily have the most success as the head coach of the Hurricanes, Diaz revolutionized their defensive unit as soon as he stepped in town following the 2015 season.

Prior to Diaz’s first season in Miami, the Hurricanes were beginning to define themselves as one of the consistently worst defensive units in the ACC, having finished in the bottom half of the conference in points allowed per game every season since 2012.

Despite finishing 2015 with arguably the worst defensive season in decades, allowing 28.8 points per game to finish No. 12 out of 14 in the ACC, Diaz came in the next season and led the Hurricanes to their most dominant defensive effort in a decade.

In his very first season in Miami, Diaz led the Hurricanes to a No. 5 ranking nationally in tackles for loss and their first season allowing below 20 points per game since 2006.

The next season, Miami did it again… and the season after that.

The Hurricanes just seemed to keep improving defensively under Diaz, finishing first nationally in sacks per game and third in tackles for loss.

In 2018, Miami finished first nationally in tackles for loss and fourth in total defense.

By 2019, it became quite clear that Diaz was a consistent enough on-field coach that the athletic department felt comfortable enough to extend him a head coaching offer following Mark Richt’s retirement.

Despite having already accepted an offer to become head coach at Temple, Diaz bailed on the Owls to remain in South Beach, Florida.

His first season as head coach? Not great.

While his Hurricane defense remained among the most dominant in the ACC in 2019, finishing No. 3 in total defense and No. 4 in sacks, the team’s offensive performance was shoddy to say the least, which led Miami to suffer its first losing season since 2014.

Two years after Diaz left the position of defensive coordinator, the Hurricanes returned to reality and suffered two disastrous defensive performances in 2020 and 2021.

This past season was likely Miami’s worst defensively since Diaz came to town, falling back into the bottom half in the ACC in total defense and scoring defense.

If results over the past six seasons say anything, it's that Diaz is likely much better suited as coordinator rather than a head coach.

One minor concern with Diaz’s resume, however, is a lack of recruiting success.

While Diaz has enjoyed some recruiting success over his 24-year coaching career, his numbers and all-time commits do not live up to that of Pry’s.

What Diaz does bring to recruiting, though, is a continued connection from The Sunshine State to Happy Valley.

With running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider already serving as a dynamic Florida connection for Penn State, having earned two 4-star commits from the state for 2022, Diaz should only expand the pipeline.

Like Seider, Diaz hasn’t just coached in Florida, he grew up and went to college there, ultimately becoming a graduate assistant at his alma mater Florida State.

Through recruiting, Seider and Diaz should become best friends, and their ability to recruit down south could very well set the Nittany Lions farther apart from all teams in the northeast.

