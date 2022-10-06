Penn State has gotten to the bye week undefeated.

There have been a lot of highs this season, but there are still a few areas that need to be improved before the Nittany Lions take on their gauntlet of a schedule post-bye week that includes consecutive contests against No. 4 Michigan, Minnesota and No. 3 Ohio State.

The blue and white is now ranked as a top-10 team in the country after entering the season unranked thanks to the team’s performance in all facets of the game.

Here are some numbers that explain the Nittany Lions’ season so far.

51

Penn State has recorded an FBS-leading 51 pass breakups through the first five games of the season.

Nittany Lion cornerback Joey Porter Jr. currently leads the team, and country, with 10 pass breakups, while cornerback Kalen King is tied for No. 2 in the country with nine pass breakups of his own.

Safety Keaton Ellis and cornerback Johnny Dixon each have six passes defensed to their name as well. In total, 16 Nittany Lions have recorded at least one pass breakup.

A lot of Penn State’s defensive success against the pass has to do with Manny Diaz’s aggressive defensive scheme. Diaz loves to send pressure, frequently including defensive backs, and trusts his players in man coverage.

When the pressure gets through, opposing quarterbacks often try to force the ball to their receivers, resulting in the impressive amount of pass breakups through five games.

5

The Nittany Lions have five wins and zero losses so far this season.

Yes, Penn State started 5-0 last season before dropping six of its last eight games, but this Penn State team has shown more potential than last year’s squad.

In the second year under Mike Yurcich, the blue and white has flashed an improved rushing attack as well as a passing game that can go long at any point. Penn State’s points per game have increased from 25 last season to 34.4 so far this season.

On the other side of the football, the Nittany Lions have allowed less points than last year’s team so far, as this year’s 14.8 points allowed per game is 2.5 points less than last year’s 17.3 points per game.

Consistency might be finally setting in for Penn State’s offense after going through a carousel of offensive coordinators, and it could lead to a much more successful season than last year.

3

The Nittany Lions’ ground attack has completely overhauled its 2021 struggles to arguably being the strength of the offense.

True-freshman running back Nick Singleton broke the nearly two-year drought between 100-yard rushing performances in Week 2 against Ohio. Singleton tallied a staggering 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries, marking him the first Penn Stater to eclipse 100 rushing yards since Keyvone Lee’s 134 yards against Michigan in 2020.

The blue and white followed up Singleton’s performance with two more 100-yard performances in consecutive weeks, a 124-yard performance by Singleton in Week 3 and a 111-yard outing by true freshman Kaytron Allen in Week 4.

Although Penn State’s streak broke against Northwestern, Nittany Lion running backs ran the ball a combined 52 times.

57.14%

The Nittany Lions have converted only 57.14% of their field goal attempts this season. Out of seven combined attempts, Penn State has only made four field goals.

Starting kicker Jake Pinegar is responsible for most of the place kicking woes, making four of his six field goal attempts. Pinegar has also missed two extra points this season.

Redshirt-freshman kicker Sander Sahaydak missed his lone attempt from 56 yards.

The blue and white is No. 12 out of 14 Big Ten teams in field goal percentage, only leading Nebraska and Michigan State in that area. However, special teams errors can turn a game on its head, and if the Nittany Lions want to make the College Football Playoff, that area will have to be fixed.

