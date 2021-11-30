Brent Pry's move to Virginia Tech was the right job at the right time | Opinion

It has been a long road for James Franklin and Brent Pry, as they’ve been together since their often-talked about days in the Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Pry was a linebackers and defensive backs coach at East Stroudsburg from 1993-94, while Franklin was the team’s all-conference quarterback.

They’ve been coaching on the same sideline since their days at Vanderbilt, which began over a decade ago.

The pair had been connected for a long time but like much of college football, new opportunities presented themselves elsewhere.

Pry accepted the Virginia Tech head coaching job on Tuesday and will get the head gig at a program for the first time in his college coaching career — but this wasn’t his first opportunity.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania, native has received offers to be a Division I head football coach even before his time at Penn State but always stood by Franklin and seemed to be waiting for the ideal opportunity like this one.

The high-profile offer shouldn't be surprising considering what Pry’s defense was able to accomplish this season.

The Nittany Lions finished first in the Big Ten in touchdowns allowed with just 21 in 12 games and finished second in average points per game, giving up just 16.8.

This was without heralded young defensive end Adisa Issac, who was ruled out with a season-ending injury in August, and defensive captain PJ Mustipher, who went down for the year mid-season against Iowa.

Meanwhile, Pry heads to a Virginia Tech program that was solid defensively in 2021, as they finished in the top five in the ACC in both points per game and touchdowns allowed, so the foundation is there to build on for the new head coach.

His track record of producing NFL players also had to really pique the Hokies’ interest, as Pry has worked with some intriguing talents over the past few years, including names like Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh and Amani Oruwariye, among others.

There’s the recruiting impact as well.

The ability to recruit talent and develop it once these kids step on campus is a huge factor as to why Pry was offered the job.

He will be tasked with keeping the 20th-ranked recruiting class in the country and fourth ranked class in the ACC intact as the transfer portal has become a difficult area to navigate for many programs and their coaches.

Who knows, he may even try to bring some of his Penn State commits to Blacksburg, as he was a big recruiter for incoming 4-star defensive players like Abdul Carter, Ken Talley and Mehki Flowers.

Or, he could go the portal route as he did with Franklin last offseason when they brought in important hole-fillers like Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo.

But regardless of who he’s able to retain or bring in this offseason, Virginia Tech is set up well for the future considering that Pry has worked for so long with Franklin, who is known as one of the smoothest recruiters in the business.

Virginia Tech hasn’t had a recruiting class inside of the top 20 since 2008, and the class of 2022 coming in next season should be the best since then.

With all of the experience and ability Brent Pry has, this was the perfect time to make a move to the school where he started out as a graduate assistant.

At a Power Five program with some history behind it, Pry and the Hokies are the perfect marriage as they attempt to once again become nationally feared.

