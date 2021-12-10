Brent Pry has never been one to move on from a place before it was the right time. In the dictionary of college football, his name and likeness would be squarely placed next to the word “loyalty.”

Now, after 12 years coaching alongside the same man — James Franklin — the time was right for Pry to write his own story.

Pry officially became the next head football coach at Virginia Tech on Nov. 30. It’s his first-career gig as a head coach after holding various defensive assistant positions, including the past six years as Penn State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

But the decision to leave Franklin’s staff after first joining on at Vanderbilt in 2011 isn’t any knock against his loyalty to the places he’s been.

It may be even more of a testament.

Pry, a native of Altoona, Pennsylvania, was in high school while his father was coaching at VMI, living in Lexington, Virginia during the stint.

Growing up practically in Virginia Tech’s backyard, Pry said during his introductory press conference that playing for the Hokies was always a dream, even attending a camp at the school.

While he went on the play at Buffalo, the connection to Virginia Tech never wavered.

“It was always just such a presence for me in my life. My dad's coaching at VMI, a D-I AA school, and here's this vaunted Virginia Tech down the road,” Pry said. “It certainly was a special place to me.”

His playing career may not have taken off at Virginia Tech, but he probably wouldn’t be the next head coach in Blacksburg if it wasn’t for a graduate assistant job he took with the Hokies at the start of his coaching career.

Pry said it actually took him three years to finally become a graduate assistant at the school he considered as the “Mecca” during his high school days.

“I look back and say it was the break in my career in this profession that has really helped me the most. Getting around these guys and being at a place like this,” Pry said. “An opportunity to come to Virginia Tech was — it was a dream come true back then, it's a dream come true today.”

Virginia Tech is far from the only opportunity Pry has been given to be a head coach. Throughout his career, he’s been offered the spot at smaller universities like Georgia Southern, where he coached for a short stint.

Leaving Penn State and Franklin was never going to be an easy task for someone as big on relationships as Pry is, but when the job in Blacksburg opened up, Pry said he “absolutely” hoped they’d come calling.

It was finally the right opportunity at the right time, but he fought back tears in his press conference when talking about Franklin — someone he’s known since 1992.

“James is like a brother to me… I wasn’t sure I’d ever step out and do my own thing,” Pry said. “And it took this place to do it… So I thank James Franklin, and I thank Penn State.”

Sometimes, when a longtime coach departs from a program, it can be met with backlash from fans and even some players spurned by the move.

In Pry’s case, almost the exact opposite has been true.

One of his former pupils, Nyeem Wartman-White, said it was nice to see Pry finally get the right job after turning down a number of opportunities.

“I was fired up about [the news],” Wartman-White told The Daily Collegian. “It’s nice to see it come full circle… It’s a long time coming for him, and I’m excited for him. I think he will do a good job. His personality, his passion, his Xs and Os is A+.”

Both Wartman-White and another former Nittany Lion linebacker Brandon Bell said Pry was always transparent with them about when he had offers and what he was planning to do with them.

Bell said Pry acknowledged there would eventually be a time when he’d have to move on, and Virginia Tech seemed like the right place.

Even when he was first coaching at Penn State, Pry stayed true to his Hokie roots. He would show old Virginia Tech film to teach his linebackers during team meetings.

“I saw the Virginia Tech [news] and automatically [thought] that’s the perfect situation for him,” Bell said. “It just looked and sounded like a perfect fit.”

Whether they really wanted it to happen or not, Bell said he thinks Penn State fans saw Pry’s departure coming for a while. They knew it was his time to move up in the ranks.

Pry received an outpouring of support from the Penn State community because of how genuine he was as a person and the respect he commanded on and off the field.

While Bell couldn’t pinpoint a single favorite memory he had from his college positional coach, the times he spent and relationships he made inside the linebacker room, especially in his senior year during Penn State’s historic 2016 season.

“We went through a lot, especially in that linebacker room,” Bell said. “We all just knew we gave it our all. Coach Pry knew we gave it our all. Some of those talks in the locker room [and] those hugs after big games, especially in that 2016 year, that's what comes to my mind.”

After spending the last three years of his career with Pry as his position coach, Bell said he owes a “tremendous amount” of his future NFL career to the new Virginia Tech head man.

Especially during his first season under Pry, Bell said the fight to earn playing time and earn his coach’s respect was a “battle.”

Eventually, Bell was able to have those tough conversations with his coach. He’s well-acquainted with the family, and he sent Pry a congratulatory message as soon as he heard the news, still checking in on each other often.

Those relationships are something Bell said he thinks can get lost in college football these days. They’re also exactly why Pry can succeed in his full-circle next chapter.

“When the guys are ready to buy in and run through a wall for their head coach, their position coach. That sometimes is all you need in college football.

“Obviously coaches shuffle around, but when the guys are ready to buy in and run through a wall for their head coach… That sometimes is all you need in college football,” Bell said “Once they buy into that and they love the guy that's leading them into war and battle, I think that'll bring him the most success.”