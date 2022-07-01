With 4-star safety King Mack’s commitment Thursday, Penn State has officially added five prospects over June, three of which came from below the Mason-Dixon Line.

However, the Nittany Lions aren’t even close to finished, with a packed July on the horizon.

Penn State added 11 prospects over last July and is expected to at least come close to that total this time around.

Here’s a look at the targets who have announced their decision dates and could soon don the blue and white.

Tony Rojas, 4-star linebacker, Fairfax (Va.)

No school in the country has recruited as well in Virginia as Penn State has this cycle.

With the No. 1 player in the state — offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier — already committed, the Nittany Lions are expected to add another high profile Virginia recruit to kick off July.

Linebacker Tony Rojas was supposed to take three official visits in June, starting with Clemson, then Penn State and then Georgia.

However, after taking his visit to Happy Valley, Rojas supposedly canceled his trip to Athens, Georgia.

Rojas has taken six trips to Penn State over the past year, more than he’s taken to any other school, and he’s consistently active on social media with Penn State’s current commitments.

Rojas originally had a commitment date set for July 5, a date he set shortly after his Penn State visit, but he postponed it to July 14 on Thursday. All signs currently point to him winding up with the Nittany Lions, though.

Ta’Mere Robinson, 4-star edge, Brashear (Pa.)

Maybe more important than recruiting well in Virginia, Penn State has dominated Pennsylvania recruiting the past two years.

With two of the top five in-state recruits already in blue and white, offensive tackle Jven Williams and edge rusher Jameial Lyons, 4-star edge Ta’Mere Robinson — the state’s No. 3 player — could soon join them.

Having concluded his official visit tour with Penn State on June 17, all eyes turned to Robinson to announce his decision date, which he did just two days after his trip to Happy Valley.

Robinson has been one of the Nittany Lions’ top 2023 targets and has taken eight visits dating back to 2019.

He’ll make his decision July 15 and, like Rojas, is all but expected to commit to Penn State.

Ja’Keem Jackson, 4-star cornerback, Osceola (Fla.)

Along with Rojas, Robinson and 11 already committed Penn State recruits in State College on June 17 was 4-star cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson.

Hailing from Kissimmee, Florida, Jackson has been recruited almost exclusively in the South, with Penn State being the only school up north he’s visited.

Beside Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Kentucky sit the Nittany Lions as the lone school outside the SEC in Jackson’s final six, which he announced Wednesday.

With no clear favorite at the moment, James Franklin and primary recruiter Terry Smith will have to work the phones over the next few weeks in order to pull in one of the Sunshine State’s best defensive backs when he makes his decision on July 28.

Derrick LeBlanc, 4-star defensive lineman, Osceola (Fla.)

Joining Jackson on his decision day, July 28, will be his high school teammate Derrick LeBlanc. The two took their official visits to Penn State together.

Contrary to Jackson, LeBlanc has been recruited all over the country, having taken visits to other Big Ten foes such as Ohio State and Michigan.

Nonetheless, no school in the North has made the impact Penn State has made on LeBlanc, who included the Nittany Lions in his final three alongside Florida and Oklahoma.

Having visited the Gators 13 times, it’s hard not to view them as his front-runner.

But if Franklin, Ja’Juan Seider and John Scott Jr. can work their magic down south like they have all year, Penn State should not be ruled out for the top-100 defensive lineman.

Others

There are still a number of top Penn State targets who have not yet announced their decision dates.

One of them, 4-star running back Treyaun Webb, was originally supposed to announce his commitment June 30 but has since canceled the date and has not yet posted a new one.

If the Nittany Lions are able to cash in on Rojas, they’ll have a chance at a clean sweep of the top three players in Virginia once 4-star athlete Cameron Seldon announces his commitment.

Having also been in town on June 17, Penn State has emerged as a clear favorite to land Seldon, battling Tennessee and Maryland for his dual-threat talent.

Another running back, 3-star London Montgomery, has not yet listed his decision date, but it’s likely the Nittany Lions’ game to lose for Pennsylvania’s No. 7 player.

Lastly, 4-star offensive tackle Evan Link does not appear to have a clear front-runner at the moment but has been connected to Penn State more than any school, competitors being Stanford and Virginia Tech.

Link’s taken four visits to campus, one of which was his official on June 10, and he has not yet announced a decision date.

