ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It likely means your team didn’t execute when you can count on one hand the number of successful plays it had.

Drowned in a sea of maize, Penn State struggled to find its stroke over four quarters of football in its 41-17 loss at Michigan.

From the opening offensive and defensive drives, there were question marks in the Nittany Lions’ play calling and execution, but they nonetheless entered the halftime locker room down just 16-14.

“We felt good coming into halftime,” linebacker Curtis Jacobs said despite being outgained 274-83 in the opening frame, picking up just one first down.

It’s likely Jacobs felt good because half of Penn State’s points entering the locker room came from him in a touchdown sent from the heavens.

With just under five minutes remaining in the second quarter, J.J. McCarthy delivered a pass that was first tipped by the hand of Chop Robinson, then bounced on the helmet of PJ Mustipher and into the hands of Jacobs, who took it into the end zone for a touchdown.

“I got through, made a nice move on the tackle, pushed the quarterback and felt something hit me on the head,” Mustipher said. “I didn’t realize it was the ball.”

There’s a ton to scrutinize the Nittany Lions for defensively, most specifically their inability to stop the run.

Nonetheless, their offense was probably worse, struggling to make gains on either the ground or the air — except for two plays Brenton Strange called the offense’s only positives.

“That one drive where Sean [Clifford] had the long run and then coming out of halftime,” Strange said. “Those are probably the two positives today. We were resilient, but it wasn’t enough.”

The first drive Strange referred to is one that came just minutes before Jacobs’ touchdown, highlighted by a 62-yard Clifford rush that left those watching thinking “oh?” rather than “oh!”

While the long rush initially looked as though it could’ve gone the distance, Clifford was ultimately tripped up at the 4-yard line, leading to a Kaytron Allen rushing touchdown.

“For the most part, we were able to battle our way,” Franklin said. “Maybe not conventionally, but we were able to battle our way to keep it close in the first half.”

As both teams entered the field for halftime, a scuffle broke out in Michigan Stadium’s lone tunnel, as Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra played alongside Michigan’s marching band.

Despite drawing noise for various media outlets online, Penn State’s players made it clear the scuffle was just friendly banter.

“It’s just two good teams. A lot of fire in that situation,” Jacobs said. “Shoutout to them. They're a really good team, but it's nothing more than that. Just two teams that want to win.”

When the Nittany Lions returned to the field for the second half, they were riding off two touchdowns and a new-found energy.

On their opening drive, Clifford connected with Mitchell Tinsely for a 16-yard first down and then Harrison Wallace III for 48 yards.

Things seemed to be shifting, until they didn’t, and then the game was out of reach.

“We made our adjustments when we came out in the second half,” Jacobs said,” and we didn't really execute.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE