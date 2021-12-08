Breaking down how many years of eligibility Penn State football players actually have left

The NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility across college athletics after the coronavirus pandemic hit created a great deal of confusing eligibility situations.

Some players are around for sixth years with a program, while some are listed as sophomores but actually have the ability to play for four years still.

Penn State Athletics chose to advance players’ listed eligibility as if 2020 was a normal year, so it makes it a bit easier to decipher — but it’s still tough to tell where some players stand.

If you’re trying to figure out who’s got years left and who doesn’t for the Nittany Lions, here's a look at some of the most notable names in each category, including what each year designation actually means as we head to bowl season.

Senior+ (0 years)

Whether they’re “super seniors” or fifth- or sixth-year seniors, these players are down to their last ride with the blue and white.

Penn State denotes these players with a “+” on their website, and these names are who to look out for in their last hurrah in the Outback Bowl.

Jaquan Brisker, safety

Tariq Castro-Fields, cornerback

John Lovett, running back

Derrick Tangelo, defensive tackle

Eric Wilson, offensive lineman

Benjamin Wilson (redshirt), wide receiver

Senior (1 year)

These guys would’ve been at the end of their careers if it wasn’t for the extra year they were granted.

However, there’s certainly a good chance that some of them may still decide to leave Happy Valley despite the opportunity to return for one more year.

Jonathan Sutherland (redshirt), safety

Jahan Dotson, wide receiver

Cam Sullivan-Brown (redshirt), wide receiver

Ellis Brooks (redshirt), linebacker

Sean Clifford (redshirt), quarterback

Ji’Ayir Brown, safety

Arnold Ebiketie (redshirt), defensive end

Drew Hartlaub (redshirt), safety

Jesse Luketa, defensive end/linebacker

Mike Miranda (redshirt), offensive lineman

Chris Stoll (redshirt), long snapper

Jake Pinegar, kicker

PJ Mustipher, defensive tackle

Junior (2 years)

While they’re listed as juniors, Penn State’s third-year players might as well be sophomores because they still have plenty of time in Happy Valley — if they want it.

There may be some names heading to the NFL Draft from this group of juniors, but most will likely return for at least one more season.

Brandon Smith, linebacker

Adisa Isaac, defensive end

Noah Cain, running back

Devyn Ford, running back

Charlie Katshir (redshirt), linebacker

Nick Tarburton (redshirt), defensive end

Rasheed Walker (redshirt), offensive lineman

Juice Scruggs (redshirt), offensive lineman

Sophomore (3 years)

Barring an entrance to the transfer portal, you’ll see basically every sophomore return to Penn State next season. A redshirt sophomore has the ability to enter the draft, but it’s unlikely there’s many — if any — Nittany Lions trending in that direction.

Sophomores typically have two more years, but the coronavirus year bumps them to three this year.

Ta’Quan Roberson (redshirt), quarterback

Parker Washington, wide receiver

Joey Porter Jr. (redshirt), wide receiver

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, wide receiver

Curtis Jacobs, linebacker

Keyvone Lee, running back

Daequan Hardy (redshirt), cornerback

Caedan Wallace (redshirt), offensive line

Theo Johnson, tight end

Brenton Strange (redshirt), tight end

Dvon Ellies (redshirt), defensive tackle

Redshirt freshman (4 years)

Here’s where it gets tricky. Penn State has players who redshirted during the 2020 season and are still considered freshmen, but they also were granted the same extra year as everyone else.

Now, there’s actually four more years of eligibility available for each redshirt freshman as opposed to the typical three, which makes for a confusing discussion because they’re actually able to be here longer than Penn State’s newest class of players is.

Zuriah Fisher (redshirt), defensive end

Tyler Warren (redshirt), tight end

Malick Meiga (redshirt), wide receiver

Coziah Izzard (redshirt), defensive tackle

True freshman (3 years)

It’s confusing, yes. Players who came to Penn State this year actually have fewer years of eligibility than some of the players who arrived last season.

That’s because this year’s group of freshmen won’t be afforded an extra year — at least as far as we know. Only a couple of names made significant impact as true freshmen this year.

Kalen King, cornerback

Jaylen Reed, safety

Christian Veilleux, quarterback

Landon Tengwall, offensive lineman

Liam Clifford, wide receiver

