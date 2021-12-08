Breaking down how many years of eligibility Penn State football players actually have left

The NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility across college athletics after the coronavirus pandemic hit created a great deal of confusing eligibility situations.
Some players are around for sixth years with a program, while some are listed as sophomores but actually have the ability to play for four years still.
Penn State Athletics chose to advance players’ listed eligibility as if 2020 was a normal year, so it makes it a bit easier to decipher — but it’s still tough to tell where some players stand.
If you’re trying to figure out who’s got years left and who doesn’t for the Nittany Lions, here's a look at some of the most notable names in each category, including what each year designation actually means as we head to bowl season.
Senior+ (0 years)
Whether they’re “super seniors” or fifth- or sixth-year seniors, these players are down to their last ride with the blue and white.
Penn State denotes these players with a “+” on their website, and these names are who to look out for in their last hurrah in the Outback Bowl.
- Jaquan Brisker, safety
- Tariq Castro-Fields, cornerback
- John Lovett, running back
- Derrick Tangelo, defensive tackle
- Eric Wilson, offensive lineman
- Benjamin Wilson (redshirt), wide receiver
Senior (1 year)
These guys would’ve been at the end of their careers if it wasn’t for the extra year they were granted.
However, there’s certainly a good chance that some of them may still decide to leave Happy Valley despite the opportunity to return for one more year.
- Jonathan Sutherland (redshirt), safety
- Jahan Dotson, wide receiver
- Cam Sullivan-Brown (redshirt), wide receiver
- Ellis Brooks (redshirt), linebacker
- Sean Clifford (redshirt), quarterback
- Ji’Ayir Brown, safety
- Arnold Ebiketie (redshirt), defensive end
- Drew Hartlaub (redshirt), safety
- Jesse Luketa, defensive end/linebacker
- Mike Miranda (redshirt), offensive lineman
- Chris Stoll (redshirt), long snapper
- Jake Pinegar, kicker
- PJ Mustipher, defensive tackle
Junior (2 years)
While they’re listed as juniors, Penn State’s third-year players might as well be sophomores because they still have plenty of time in Happy Valley — if they want it.
There may be some names heading to the NFL Draft from this group of juniors, but most will likely return for at least one more season.
- Brandon Smith, linebacker
- Adisa Isaac, defensive end
- Noah Cain, running back
- Devyn Ford, running back
- Charlie Katshir (redshirt), linebacker
- Nick Tarburton (redshirt), defensive end
- Rasheed Walker (redshirt), offensive lineman
- Juice Scruggs (redshirt), offensive lineman
Sophomore (3 years)
Barring an entrance to the transfer portal, you’ll see basically every sophomore return to Penn State next season. A redshirt sophomore has the ability to enter the draft, but it’s unlikely there’s many — if any — Nittany Lions trending in that direction.
Sophomores typically have two more years, but the coronavirus year bumps them to three this year.
- Ta’Quan Roberson (redshirt), quarterback
- Parker Washington, wide receiver
- Joey Porter Jr. (redshirt), wide receiver
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, wide receiver
- Curtis Jacobs, linebacker
- Keyvone Lee, running back
- Daequan Hardy (redshirt), cornerback
- Caedan Wallace (redshirt), offensive line
- Theo Johnson, tight end
- Brenton Strange (redshirt), tight end
- Dvon Ellies (redshirt), defensive tackle
Redshirt freshman (4 years)
Here’s where it gets tricky. Penn State has players who redshirted during the 2020 season and are still considered freshmen, but they also were granted the same extra year as everyone else.
Now, there’s actually four more years of eligibility available for each redshirt freshman as opposed to the typical three, which makes for a confusing discussion because they’re actually able to be here longer than Penn State’s newest class of players is.
- Zuriah Fisher (redshirt), defensive end
- Tyler Warren (redshirt), tight end
- Malick Meiga (redshirt), wide receiver
- Coziah Izzard (redshirt), defensive tackle
True freshman (3 years)
It’s confusing, yes. Players who came to Penn State this year actually have fewer years of eligibility than some of the players who arrived last season.
That’s because this year’s group of freshmen won’t be afforded an extra year — at least as far as we know. Only a couple of names made significant impact as true freshmen this year.
- Kalen King, cornerback
- Jaylen Reed, safety
- Christian Veilleux, quarterback
- Landon Tengwall, offensive lineman
- Liam Clifford, wide receiver
