From State College to the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has blazed a trail of success ever since he stepped foot on Penn State’s campus in 2016.

Despite numerous injuries over his four-year professional career, Sanders prevailed and churned out his most successful season to date over 2022-23, tallying career highs with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

“I'm not surprised with the type of year that he is having,” James Franklin said Tuesday. “He really kind of fits the model of what everybody is looking for now, specifically in the NFL. He’s a guy that not only can run the ball between the tackles but also get the ball to the edge and can be an impact in the passing game.”

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, featuring the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, here’s a look at the path Sanders took over the past few weeks to reach the big game.

Regular season

As Week 1 neared, the injury bug plagued Sanders once again, as an unspecified leg injury caused him to miss a couple of weeks of practice in August.

Some thought it’d be the same old story in 2022-23 for Sanders, who hadn’t played in over 12 games in a season since his rookie year.

This would not be the case, however, with Sanders playing the healthiest football since 2019 — appearing in all 17 games and making 15 starts. He also tallied a single-game career high with 144 rushing yards in Week 14.

A year that brought aforementioned career highs also brought great success for the Eagles, who won their first eight games to kickstart a 14-3 regular season, good enough to give them a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

NFC divisional round

After clinching the NFC East, Philadelphia returned to Lincoln Financial Field for a reunion with its division foe, the New York Giants.

The two teams had met just weeks before, when the Giants had nearly come out with a Week 17 win but ultimately fell 22-16, holding Sanders to just 33 rushing yards on 11 carries.

However, the playoffs matchup brought a much different outcome.

Sanders was electric, taking 17 carries for 90 yards en route to a 38-7 victory and a trip to the NFC Championship.

NFC Championship

With a playoff win already under his belt, Sanders took his momentum from the week before and brought it to a bigger stage against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

First, he put the Eagles in the scoring column with a 6-yard touchdown rush.

Then he followed it up with another score in the second quarter to give Philadelphia a 14-7 lead, sparking a 24-0 run to cap a 31-7 victory and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Sanders and the Eagles will look to continue that success on Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State’s wide receivers coach Marques Hagans stresses significance of relationships Marques Hagans and relationships go hand in hand, which is part of the reason he’s at Penn S…