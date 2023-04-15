Penn State’s traditional spring scrimmage was back in action on Saturday after having a practice-like game in 2022 with a limited offensive line.

The Blue team bested the White team 10-0 in the 2023 Blue-White game to end the spring season for the Nittany Lions.

There wasn’t much offense in Penn State’s preview to the 2023 season with just 10 points scored from the Blue team.

Containing most of Penn State’s future starters, the Blue team got on the board first.

After two three-and-outs from both sides, the Blue team regrouped on the second drive and put together a nine-play drive to score seven points after sophomore quarterback Drew Allar connected with sophomore wide receiver Omari Evans for a 28-yard touchdown reception with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

With both Allar and Beau Pribula switching off taking reps with both teams, the Blue team picked up right where it left off after the second quarter.

Pribula and the Blue offense marched down the field into the red zone, but couldn’t punch it in after multiple shots into the endzone. The Blue team settled for a field goal, which was hit by Columbia transfer kicker Alex Felkins for 22 yards.

From then on, it was a battle of the defenses. Switching between Pribula and early enrollee Jaxon Smolix, the White squad couldn’t get on the board and Smolik fumbled the snap to halt its drive.

The Blue team tried to move the ball at the end of the half, but couldn’t get any points. The closest Allar and company came to scoring was at the end of the half, where redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson made a diving grab in zone coverage to pick up a first.

However, the clock expired at the half, making the score 10-0 Blue team heading into the locker room.

With Pribula at the helm, the White team used up most of the third quarter, but could only make its way past the 50-yard after an unsuccessful deep shot that was hurried by defensive tackle Zane Durant.

After the White squad couldn’t get any points, the Blue team melted most of the fourth quarter clock, too. Allar was taking the snaps, but only made a couple of short passes downfield and came up short on fourth down in White territory.

Allar and the Blue team turned the ball back over to the White team midway into the fourth quarter.

With a three-and-out for the White, Allar got the Blue going again. He picked up a big chunk of yardage on third-and-6 on the White’s 48 on a pass to receiver Kaden Saunders for 23 yards.

Allar threw the ball to receiver Anthony Ivey, but he was stopped just shy of the goal line, resulting in a turnover on downs.

