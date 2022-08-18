The Big Ten announced Thursday that it signed a $7 billion deal with CBS, FOX and NBC to broadcast games starting in July 2023.

The conference's new deal is set to run until 2029-30.

News: The Big Ten has completed a seven-year media rights agreement with Fox, CBS and NBC. Will bring in more than $7 billion to league. I talked with Kevin Warren about the strategy behind the deal and what it means for the league. https://t.co/ZIn7K5nSh5 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 18, 2022

CBS’s end of the deal won’t start until 2023, where it will air seven Big Ten games while still airing SEC games, but it will ramp up in the second year — when USC and UCLA join.

FOX will remain as the primary broadcaster for the Big Ten Championship games for 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029.

CBS will take the title game in 2024 and 2028, and NBC will take the game in 2026.

On Saturdays, FOX will air the games at the noon kickoff, CBS will air games at the mid-afternoon time slot after its deal with the SEC runs out in 2023 and NBC will take the night games called “Big Ten Saturday night.”

Each season, FOX will carry 24-32 football games, NBC will take 14-16 games, with eight per year on its streaming service Peacock, and CBS will have 14-15 football games per year.

The Big Ten Network will continue to have up to 50 games per year from 2024 to 2029.

ESPN was not a part of the agreement.

