With Penn State’s 41-17 loss at Michigan on Saturday, it’s becoming clear which teams have the ability to legitimately compete for a Big Ten Championship come December.

While there weren’t any major upsets across the conference this past weekend, there were a number of injuries that could impact the fate of some teams.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten fared on Saturday.

Major quarterback injuries

As Minnesota prepares for the White Out at Penn State next weekend, it’s possible it’ll have to prepare for a game without their sixth-year-senior quarterback Tanner Morgan.

Morgan was carted off the field after taking a hard hit in the Golden Gophers’ 26-14 loss at Illinois, later being evaluated for an upper body injury. It’s unclear what his status will be for Saturday, but his potential absence could be a major advantage for the Nittany Lions.

Three weeks after Penn State takes on Minnesota, it will face Maryland — another team whose star quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, went down with an injury on Saturday.

Tagovailoa, who’s been one of the Big Ten’s top quarterbacks this season, was carted off the field in the Terrapins’ 38-33 win at Indiana. He underwent an MRI upon his return to College Park, Maryland, head coach Mike Locksley told reporters postgame.

Big Ten East may come down to “The Game”

Entering this weekend, there were three undefeated Big Ten teams.

With Michigan’s blowout victory over Penn State, however, there are now only two — the Wolverines and Ohio State, which is one of, if not the, greatest rivalries in the sport.

While the Buckeyes enjoyed a bye this weekend, they’ve looked about as dominant as any team in the country to this point.

Both teams have the ability to make the College Football Playoff with just one loss, but who wins the Big Ten East will likely come down to the last game of the regular season on Ohio State’s home turf.

A tie atop the Big Ten West

The Big Ten West is making a major argument for why the conference should drop divisions sooner rather than later.

As on Saturday night, two teams — Illinois and Purdue — are tied atop the Big Ten West’s standings, both with 3-1 conference records, putting each in a favorable position to compete for a Big Ten Championship down the road.

The Fighting Illini pushed their way to 6-1 on the season with their 26-14 win over Minnesota in quarterback Tommy DeVito’s return from injury.

As for the Boilermakers, quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s 391 passing yards and four touchdowns squeaked his team by Nebraska, 43-37, despite Cornhusker wide receiver Trey Palmer’s 237-receiving-yard day.

Double-overtime finale in East Lansing

Wisconsin and Michigan State went after it on Saturday night, going back and forth in a double-overtime spectacle that ended 34-28 in the Spartans’ favor.

Redshirt-senior wide receiver Jayden Reed continued to prove why he’s among the nation’s best, hauling in nine receptions for 117 receiving yards and a touchdown — the one score being the game winner.

After a rough start to the season, Michigan State appears to be picking up steam with its first conference win of 2022 on Saturday.

