In a rain-filled weekend, No. 11 Penn State beat Northwestern to remain undefeated, unlike some of the other undefeated teams in the Big Ten.

Minnesota hosted Purdue, who Penn State beat earlier in the season, and the Boilermakers had a similar performance to how they played in Week 1 against the Nittany Lions.

Some of 2021’s worst Big Ten teams are starting to piece things together, and Nebraska finally picked up a win after firing Scott Frost.

Here are the biggest storylines from Week 5 of action in the Big Ten.

Purdue knocks off Minnesota

After beating Michigan State dominantly, Minnesota jumped inside the top 25 to No. 21, but the Golden Gophers' time in the rankings was short.

Undefeated Minnesota fell to 4-1 after losing against Purdue, 20-10, in a low-scoring affair.

The Boilermakers started off hot and scored on their opening possession behind running back Dylan Downing, who finished the drive off with a 2-yard rush.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan looked shaky on the ensuing drive and threw the ball into the hands of Purdue.

After the Downing touchdown, both teams started exchanging turnovers with six sudden changes of possessions in the first half.

Minnesota finally found the end zone after a big punt return by Quentin Redding. Morgan drove the Golden Gophers down the field to tie it up at 10 apiece midway through the third quarter.

Minnesota couldn’t get anything going the rest of the game, and Morgan was trying to force it into spots where his receivers were covered.

Morgan finished 18-for-33, 257 yards and three interceptions. Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell, on the other hand, led Purdue down the field to score twice, handing Minnesota its first loss.

Illinois rolls Wisconsin

Last season, Illinois finished the season 4-5 in the conference and 5-7 overall. But in 2022, the Fighting Illini are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten.

In Week 5, Illinois dominated Wisconsin, who finished third in the Big Ten West in 2021. Illinois left Madison, Wisconsin, with a 34-10, its third-biggest win of the season.

The Fighting Illini won the way they know how to win: ground and pound.

Illinois ran the ball 42 times, mostly between running back Chase Brown and quarterback Tommy DeVito. Brown covered most of the yards, 129 and a touchdown, and DeVito was used in the run game toward the end zone with three rushing touchdowns.

Brown’s touchdown put the game away in the third quarter on a 49-yard rush.

Wisconsin’s offense couldn’t get anything going with a net of two rushing yards in the game. With the Badgers getting nothing on the ground, they had to resort to quarterback Graham Mertz, but he didn't perform very well himself.

Mertz threw the ball 32 times, completing 17 passes, and was picked off by Illini twice. The offense punted four times and turned the ball over on downs twice.

After Illinois’ beatdown, the Fighting Illini take on Iowa in Week 6.

Nebraska wins first game post-Scott Frost

Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost after its third game of the season, and Mickey Joseph stepped in for the interim spot.

Since taking the spot, Joseph and Nebraska were stomped by then-No. 6 Oklahoma 49-14, but the pain ended there for Cornhusker fans.

Nebraska hosted Indiana and won 35-21 to move to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Big Ten, which ties it for first in the Big Ten West.

The Cornhuskers’ special teams blocked a punt and returned it for a 30-yard score, which was on the next possession after Indiana scooped up a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

After the blocked punt, the teams traded touchdowns, totaling to five touchdowns in the second quarter to tie it 21-21 at half.

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson heaved the ball to Trey Palmer for a 71-yard touchdown that wound up being the ultimate difference-maker.

Thompson finished with 270 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for another one to lead Nebraska to the win.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE