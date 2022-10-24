Penn State defeated Minnesota 45-17 in the White Out to solidify its No. 3 position in the Big Ten East.

As the season wears on, it’s becoming clearer and clearer which teams are legitimate conference title contenders, while others are starting to play spoiler.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten performed in Week 8.

Ohio State’s offense may not be stopped

If teams weren’t put on notice about Ohio State’s offense, they are now.

The Buckeyes dropped 54 points against Iowa in Week 8, the most points the Hawkeyes have allowed under coach Kirk Ferentz, who was hired in December 1998.

Iowa entered the contest with one of college football’s top defenses, allowing less than 10 points per game. That’ll no longer be the case after the offensive onslaught by Ohio State.

Heisman favorite quarterback C.J. Stroud had another great game for the Buckeyes, completing 20 of his 30 pass attempts for 286 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw his fourth interception of the year.

Ohio State will look to continue its scoring output on the road against No. 13 Penn State next weekend.

Purdue loss sets up Illinois in the West

Illinois probably wasn’t a legitimate Big Ten threat to most people before the season started. Eight weeks later, the Fighting Illini look to be the favorite to represent the Big Ten West in the conference championship.

No. 17 Illinois got the week off after playing seven straight games to start the season, winning six of them. However, the blue and orange improved its chances thanks to another Big Ten West foe.

Purdue and Illinois were knotted at the top of the Big Ten West, with both teams sporting a 3-1 conference record. That’s no longer the case after Wisconsin’s beatdown of the Boilermakers.

The Badgers took home the 35-24 win to return to .500, while the loss sets Purdue into second place in its division.

While Purdue may be down a game now, it heads to Illinois on Nov. 12 in a game that will likely decide the fate of the division.

Maryland ties projected win total, faces tough road ahead

According to DraftKings, Maryland’s preseason win total projection was set at six. The Terrapins took home their sixth win on Saturday against Northwestern.

It was the Roman Hemby show in College Park, as the Maryland running back ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns in the absence of starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Maryland will need Tagovailoa back for its remaining gauntlet of a schedule, though.

Following the bye week next week, the Terrapins will play back-to-back road games versus Wisconsin and No. 13 Penn State before playing No. 2 Ohio State at home the week after that. Maryland ends its season with a home game against Rutgers.

Even in their losses, the Terrapins play teams closely. Maryland has played in one-possession games five out of the last six weeks, including a 34-27 loss at Michigan.

It’ll be interesting to see how Maryland ends the season, but it’ll have to be on its A-game, that’s for sure.

