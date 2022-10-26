The Big Ten released the 2023 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday, which includes Penn State’s matchups.

The Nittany Lions will kick off their season with a home matchup against the Big 12’s West Virginia on Sept. 2, followed by another home game against Delaware, an FCS team, on Sept. 9.

The full 2023 schedule:9/2 WVU9/9 Delaware9/16 @ Illinois9/23 Iowa9/30 @ NWBye10/14 UMass10/21 @ OSU10/28 Indiana11/4 @ Maryland11/11 Michigan11/18 Rutgers11/25 @ MSU — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) October 26, 2022

Penn State will then face three straight Big Ten opponents before playing its third and final non-conference opponent, UMass, on Oct. 14. In that time frame, the blue and white will travel to Illinois on Sept. 16, play at home versus Iowa on Sept. 23 and then go on the road to Northwestern on Sept. 30.

Week 6 will be the Nittany Lions’ bye week, so there won’t be a game on Oct. 7.

After Week 7, Penn State will face six consecutive Big Ten opponents to finish out the season, three of which are on the road and three at home.

The road games include at Ohio State on Oct. 21, at Maryland on Nov. 4 and at Michigan State on Nov. 25.

The home games are against Indiana on Oct. 28, Michigan on Nov. 11 and Rutgers on Nov. 18.

