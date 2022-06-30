Rose bowl Godwin (12) tries to escape USC player

Chris Godwin (12) tries to escape a USC defensive player during the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, CA on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. USC beat Penn State 52-49.

 Antonella Crescimbeni

Concluding a day full of reports of two new additions to the Big Ten, the conference’s presidents and chancellors assembled Thursday night to vote on the decision.

USC and UCLA announced they have been voted into the Big Ten conference, effective in 2024, leaving the Pac-12 after 100 years and 94 years, respectively.

A major shake up in not just the Big Ten, but in college athletics as a whole. It’s still unclear what the conference plans to do next, but reports speculate that it is not done yet.

The move will be effective on Aug. 2, 2024 when the Pac-12's media rights agreement expires.

