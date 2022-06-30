Concluding a day full of reports of two new additions to the Big Ten, the conference’s presidents and chancellors assembled Thursday night to vote on the decision.

USC and UCLA announced they have been voted into the Big Ten conference, effective in 2024, leaving the Pac-12 after 100 years and 94 years, respectively.

𝗕𝗜𝗚 news! UCLA is joining the Big Ten Conference at the start of the 2024-25 season! 👀➡️: https://t.co/ygoY70o2bo#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/Cgj5orGhiI — UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) June 30, 2022

OFFICIAL: USC will join the Big Ten Conference in 2024. — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 30, 2022

A major shake up in not just the Big Ten, but in college athletics as a whole. It’s still unclear what the conference plans to do next, but reports speculate that it is not done yet.

The move will be effective on Aug. 2, 2024 when the Pac-12's media rights agreement expires.

