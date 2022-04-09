A replay of the 2018 Penn State vs. Ohio State game is set to be part of a tribute to a former Buckeye.

Big Ten Network announced it will replay four of Dwayne Haskins' best performances donning the scarlet and gray following his unexpected death on Saturday. Haskins was hit and killed on a Florida highway early Saturday morning at 24 years old.

To honor the memory of Dwayne Haskins, @BigTenNetwork will air three of his finest @OhioStateFB games.🔴 2018 B1G title game - 10 p.m. ET 4/9🔴 2018 at Penn State - 7:30 a.m. 4/10🔴 2019 Rose Bowl - 12:30 a.m. ET 4/12 pic.twitter.com/0VfIlDZif5 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 9, 2022

The iconic fourth-quarter Ohio State comeback in the 2018 White Out will re-air on Sunday at 7:30 A.M. After No. 9 Penn State took a 26-14 lead with eight minutes to go in the final frame, Haskins threw two late touchdowns to snag a 27-26 win for the No. 4 Buckeyes.

Haskins completed 22 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns in the contest.

Along with the 2018 matchup between Penn State and Ohio State, BTN will also show the 2018 Big Ten Championship on Saturday at 10 p.m., the 2018 Michigan matchup on Monday at 9 p.m. and the 2019 Rose Bowl on Tuesday at 12:30 a.m.

