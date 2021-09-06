Big Ten football returned in all its glory this past week, giving some fans entertainment while others attempted to watch without burying their faces in their hands out of frustration.

Intriguing matchups such as Penn State vs. Wisconsin and Ohio State vs. Minnesota kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

But others like Iowa vs. Indiana ended with lopsided score lines.

Here’s where the Big Ten stands after one week of action.

Upsets and close calls aplenty

Season-opening games typically serve as warm-up reps and opportunities to refine details before heading into conference play.

But four Big Ten teams were introduced to grueling conference opponents right from the start.

For starters, No. 4 Ohio State found itself down at halftime against unranked Minnesota. However, the Buckeyes’ offense, led by first-year starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, exploded for 35 second-half points to escape Minneapolis with a 45-31 victory.

The Gophers led by four at halftime but took a huge loss on offense when star running back Mohamed Ibrahim experienced a leg injury that forced him to the sidelines.

On Saturday, No. 19 Penn State upset No. 12 Wisconsin in Madison by a score of 16-10.

After not scoring in the first half, both teams made improvements on the offensive side of the ball during the final 30 minutes. The Nittany Lions held on in the end thanks to touchdowns from Jahan Dotson and Noah Cain and a late interception by Jaquan Brisker.

The Badgers turned the ball over three times and mustered just seven points through four red-zone attempts.

Bottom-tier teams on the rise

What once were the “off-week” games for elite Big Ten teams now may become well-fought contests against improving squads.

After a promising 2020 campaign highlighted by wins over Minnesota and Penn State, Maryland notched a 30-24 win over West Virginia in Week 1.

The Terrapins return their starting quarterback in Taulia Tagovailoa — who threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns Saturday — and top receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrett.

Rutgers also posted a Week 1 victory — this one in blowout fashion over Temple 61-14.

While Temple isn’t exactly what you would call a powerhouse program, give credit where credit is due — the Scarlet Knights found rhythm on both sides of the ball, resulting in lopsided victory.

Michigan State escaped Evansville, Illinois, with a 38-21 win over Northwestern, a team that lost 14 starters from last year.

Nebraska currently stands at 1-1, suffering a 30-22 defeat at Illinois on Aug. 28 but picking up a blistering 52-7 home win over Fordham.

Michigan picked up a season-opening win in similar fashion when it defeated Western Michigan 47-14 in Ann Arbor.

Potential poll movement

Upsets and close-call games throughout college football will certainly shake up the AP Poll rankings set to come out midweek.

Penn State will most definitely jump higher after its win over Wisconsin. With losses from a number of teams ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions, they could jump as high as No. 14.

No. 18 Iowa, which blew out No. 17 Indiana 34-6 in Iowa City, will be on the rise, too.

While the Hawkeyes will pull ahead in the polls, the Hoosiers will recoup with two straight home matchups against Idaho and Cincinnati before hitting the road in Week 4.

The Badgers should remain a ranked team even after dropping a game at Camp Randall, and they’ll have another home game against Eastern Michigan before traveling to Notre Dame during Week 3.

Finally, Ohio State could see its ranking rise one spot after No. 3 Clemson was upset 10-3 by No. 5 Georgia. Georgia could potentially leapfrog the Buckeyes straight to the No. 3 spot, however.

