Week 2 of college football’s storylines topped Week 1, with seven AP top 25 teams losing.

Penn State was safe from the chaos in Week 2, not being ranked in the top 25, and took care of business against Ohio, rolling 46-10.

The rest of the Big Ten had its ups and downs, but most of the conference rolled and had six teams put up 50-plus points in Week 2.

With that being said, here are the biggest storylines from around the Big Ten in Week 2.

Badgers can’t claw back

Wisconsin was one of the seven top-25 teams to fall in Week 2 against Washington State on Saturday afternoon.

After a season-opening blowout win over Illinois State, the No. 19 Badgers couldn’t defend Camp Randall Stadium, losing 17-14 in a defensive match to the Cougars.

In the first quarter, both teams couldn’t get anything going offensively, as Wisconsin stopped Washington State’s opening possession with an interception by Max Lofy.

However, the Badgers couldn’t capitalize with a missed field goal on the other end.

After the first quarter, both teams got on the scoreboard, with Washington State starting it off on a Nakia Watson two-yard touchdown rush. Then, Wisconsin answered on the ensuing drive on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Graham Mertz to tight end Clay Cundiff to tie things up at 7-7.

Wisconsin wasn’t done there and scored again to go up 14-7 on Mertz’s short pass over the middle to Cundiff again.

That was all she wrote for the Badgers because they didn’t score in the second half.

Washington State did, though. The Cougars kicked a 26-yard field goal at the start of the third quarter and then went up 17-14 on a 31-yard Watson touchdown again.

The fourth quarter looked like the first with no scoring on either side, and Washington State held on to upset Wisconsin on the road.

Nebraska loses, Scott Frost fired

The coach Scott Frost era at Nebraska is officially over after the team announced he was no longer with the team Sunday. The Cornhuskers started the season 1-2 with a loss to Georgia Southern 45-42.

Frost, the Nebraska alumni, came to the Cornhuskers in 2018 and went 16-31 in those four seasons without a winning season.

Nebraska opened the season with a loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, in Week 0, where the Cornhuskers were favored by 12 points.

Then, Nebraska beat North Dakota 38-17 in Week 1, but it wasn’t enough for Frost to keep his job.

In Week 3, it was a similar story to Week 0. In a shootout, Nebraska had a 42-38 lead with 3:05 left in the game.

The Eagles operated in a three-minute drill with a 27-yard pass setting them up in striking distance. Then, a holding penalty on Nebraska set North Dakota up within the 10-yard line.

The Eagles scored a touchdown to go up 45-42 but with 36 seconds left on the clock.

Nebraska and Frost marched down the field with a chance to take the game on a field goal, but it didn’t go the Cornhuskers’ way. Nebraska’s Timmy Bleekrode missed a 52-yard field goal.

Another loss for the Cornhuskers was enough for Nebraska to let go of Frost.

Michigan, rest of Big Ten stomps

It was a big showing for the Big Ten in Week 2, just like it was in Week 1.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy would start against Hawaii, and he put up numbers.

McCarthy went 11-for-12 for 229 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolverines rolled over Hawaii 56-10.

With McCarthy’s performance, Harbaugh announced he will be the starter for the time being after senior Cade McNamara started in the season opener.

Like Michigan, No. 11 Michigan State also dominated in a shutout 52-0 win over Akron. Quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 212 yards and no touchdowns in the thrashing, with the Spartans leaning on running back Jalen Berger.

Minnesota put up the most points out of any Big Ten team in Week 2, winning 62-10 over Western Illinois to advance to 2-0.

After a loss to Penn State last week, Purdue swarmed back in a blowout win against in-state rival Indiana State 56-0.

