While Penn State was able to take care of business once again this weekend, there were some winners and losers in the Big Ten during Week 4.

There are five remaining undefeated teams, four of which are in the Big Ten East, which appears to be a daunting challenge yet again in 2021.

With a variety of conference matchups and nonconference bouts on Saturday, here are the teams that stood out most.

Wisconsin drops 2nd ranked matchup

After dropping its season-opening matchup against Penn State, Wisconsin was in desperate need of a win on Saturday against a ranked opponent in No. 12 Notre Dame.

Playing at a neutral site of Soldier Field in Chicago, the offenses got off to slow starts, and then the Fighting Irish suffered a tough blow.

Former Badger quarterback Jack Coan, who transferred to Notre Dame, suffered a left ankle injury that kept him out for the remainder of the afternoon.

Despite the injury to Coan, Brian Kelly’s group remained persistent, and thanks to some stifling defense, found a way to come out on top after a 31-point fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, current Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz has continued to underperform in Madison.

He finished the day with 240 yards and a touchdown — his first in the regular season since last November — on 18-of-41 passing, adding four interceptions.

Minnesota upset at home

Heading into the 2021 campaign, Minnesota was considered one of the biggest potential sleepers in the conference.

With veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan returning as well as running back Mohamed Ibrahim, the Golden Gophers seemed to be in prime position to make a run in the Big Ten West.

But after a loss against Ohio State that saw Ibrahim suffer a season-ending injury, Minnesota could no longer afford any slip-ups in the opening weeks.

On Saturday afternoon, the Gophers lost a crucial home matchup against MAC opponent Bowling Green, who held a 1-2 record going into the weekend. Minnesota was also a 30-point favorite going into the contest.

Morgan, who has been reliable over his college career, had a forgettable afternoon with 5-for-13 passing and two interceptions.

P.J. Fleck’s team had a chance to win the game in the final moments, but the defense couldn’t make the last stop and allowed the Falcons to score a touchdown with less than a minute remaining.

Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland remain unbeaten

Aside from Penn State, four other Big Ten teams remain with an unblemished record through four games.

Iowa, who stayed at No. 5 in this week’s AP Poll, despite having its limits tested, took down Colorado State behind its defense, which has been performing at an elite level so far this season and gave up no points in the second half.

Maryland was also able to move to 4-0 after taking care of another MAC team in Kent State. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had another impressive outing with 384 yards with three touchdown passes.

The Terrapins have been a bit of a surprise to start the season. They’re still on the outside looking in, but they received 91 top-25 votes in the Poll this week.

Michigan, who won 20-13, took down an undefeated Rutgers team that has shown significant signs of progress under head coach Greg Schiano. Michigan climbed five spots to No. 14 in the AP Poll.

Despite its four-game win streak to start the year, Michigan State escaped a near disaster on Saturday afternoon.

Mel Tucker’s Spartans were forced to play overtime against a 2-2 Nebraska team but came out on top, thanks to a Matt Coughlin 23-yard field goal in the extra period. They climbed three spots to No. 17.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE