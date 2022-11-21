With Week 12 in the books, there’s just one week left in the regular season, and the Big Ten is at its peak.

The Big Ten is the only Power 5 conference to not have any team clinch a championship spot yet, so that means the last week will officially decide who heads to Indianapolis.

Penn State takes on Michigan State for the last game of the regular season and is trying to get back to another 10-win campaign.

However, Ohio State, Michigan and a couple of the teams in the Big Ten West are playing for a Big Ten Championship berth.

Here are the top storylines in Week 12 of action in the Big Ten.

The Game

In the past 10 years, Ohio State-Michigan, also known as The Game, has been a one-sided affair with the Buckeyes rolling.

Last year, Michigan rewrote the script and beat Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff.

The Game will be competitive again in 2022, and it’s the first time since 2006 that both teams will be undefeated coming into the matchup.

Both No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, after wins in Week 12, are 11-0 on the season.

The winner of The Game will represent the Big Ten East in the Big Ten Championship game and have a really good shot at making the College Football Playoff.

Both squads have similar defenses but pretty different offenses.

Ohio State’s offense rides on the back of its current Heisman-favorite quarterback C.J. Stroud and its pair of wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

Michigan relies more on its run game with its Heisman-contending running back Blake Corum.

On Sunday, the Buckeyes are the current favorites to win the matchup, and part of that is because The Game is in the Shoe this year, compared to the Big House where it was last season.

Big Ten West race

Before Week 12, there were four teams that had a chance to win the Big Ten West, and now two have emerged as the frontrunners.

Illinois lost to Michigan, and Minnesota lost to Iowa, which makes their trip to Indianapolis an uphill battle.

Purdue knocked off Northwestern, and Iowa picked up the win, so now the two of them sit atop the Big Ten West with conference records of 5-3.

However, Iowa has Purdue in head-to-head, beating the Boilermakers in Week 10, 24-3.

The Hawkeyes get to play one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, Nebraska, for their final game, and Purdue has Indiana to close out the regular season.

If Iowa picks up the win, then the Hawkeyes will be off to Indianapolis. Purdue can take the bid if it wins and Iowa loses.

Adam Korsak breaks record

There wasn’t too much for Rutgers fans to be happy about in Week 12 because the Scarlet Knights were blown out by Penn State 55-10, but one of their players punted into the record books.

Rutgers punter Adam Korsak broke two records Saturday night in the loss. Korsak broke the record for the most punts in the FBS with 339 after his 12 boots against Penn State. He also broke the record for the most punting yards in the FBS with 14,876 yards.

Korsak has been with the Scarlet Knights for five seasons and came to play for Rutgers from his hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

Last season, Korsak broke another record, setting a single-season net punting record of 45.34 yards.

