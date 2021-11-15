Big Ten football roundup | Top teams take care of business

Over the course of the 2021 season, the Big Ten has been one of the premier conferences in the country — while also being unpredictable.

But last weekend, the Big Ten’s best teams seemed to take care of business, as there were minimal upsets within the conference.

With multiple ranked teams in action and the Big Ten divisional push coming down to the wire, games in November become increasingly important for postseason implications.

While Michigan took care of Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday, here are the teams that also came up with critical wins.

Ohio State keeps rolling

No. 4 Ohio State welcomed a Purdue program to Columbus that had two top-five wins this season prior to last weekend’s matchup.

The Buckeyes used the momentum they’ve built over the last several weeks to win convincingly at home once again, finishing 59-31 over the No. 19 Boilermakers.

There was plenty of offense in this one, as the two teams combined for over 1,000 yards with both quarterbacks going for over 350 in the air.

C.J. Stroud’s progression this season has been a nice development for coach Ryan Day’s offense, and running back TreVeyon Henderson went for nearly 100 yards again.

The Buckeyes have a challenging final two weeks with matchups against Michigan State and Michigan ahead of them.

Wisconsin wins again

Following a 1-3 start to the season, No. 18 Wisconsin has now won six-straight games and is playing its best football of the year at the moment.

The Badger defense was once again the story on Saturday after another dominant performance against Northwestern, where it shut the Wildcats out through three quarters.

Coach Paul Chryst’s team defeated the Wildcats 35-7 and outgained them 497-239, dominating on both sides.

Graham Mertz has improved as the season has gone on and despite the loss of running back Chez Mellusi to injury, freshman Brandon Allen has been sensational in his absence.

Allen finished the day with 173 yards and three touchdowns while establishing himself as the team’s No. 1 back.

Iowa wins key Big Ten West battle

With Minnesota traveling to No. 20 Iowa on Saturday, key positioning in the Big Ten West standings was on the line for the two programs.

Iowa was able to come out on top at home and keep the Floyd of Rosedale trophy, despite being outgained by over 130 yards.

The Hawkeyes turned to sophomore quarterback Alex Padilla after veteran Spencer Petras was still recovering from an injury.

Padilla was solid in his first outing, throwing for 206 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Charlie Jones went for 106 yards receiving with a 72-yard score.

Iowa and Wisconsin are now tied for the Big Ten West lead with two games left to play in the regular season, but the Badgers hold the head-to-head victory.

