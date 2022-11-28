Penn State ended its regular season with a 35-16 win against Michigan State, allowing it to reach the double-digit win threshold for the first time since 2019.

However, there were a few other notable storylines from around the Big Ten in the conference’s regular-season finale.

Here are the most significant headlines from the rest of the Big Ten.

The Game

Ohio State and Michigan faced off in one of college football’s most iconic rivalry games on Saturday with a Big Ten Championship game appearance on the line.

Both teams were 11-0 heading into The Game, and both teams were ranked top three in the country, as the Buckeyes checked in at No. 2 and the Wolverines at No. 3.

Michigan took home the bragging rights in the 2021 edition of the rivalry game in dominant fashion. That was again the case in 2022, as the Wolverines won with ease for the second year in a row.

Backup running back Donovan Edwards had a breakout game of sorts in Blake Corum’s limited action, taking 22 carries to the tune of 216 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Michigan will head to its second Big Ten Championship game in a row with another College Football Playoff berth all but locked up.

Purdue will represent the West

The Big Ten West became a tight race within the last few weeks, leaving the West representative in a lot of uncertainty. The winner was decided in the final week of the season.

Purdue captured the Big Ten West title after a 30-16 win over Indiana in the regular-season finale, finishing as the only team with a 6-3 record in that division. The Boilermakers’ win marks the first time in program history that they’ve won the Big Ten West.

Purdue faces a tough task if it wants to be crowned as the Big Ten champion, as it will face Michigan, who will probably jump to No. 2 in the country.

Northwestern’s losing streak

Northwestern started the 2022 season undefeated after defeating Nebraska in Ireland on Aug. 27. The Wildcats didn’t win a game for the rest of the season.

Northwestern tied with Rutgers for the worst conference record, but its 1-11 overall record was the worst by three games. The Wildcats’ season culminated in a 41-3 loss to Illinois.

Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s team is two years removed from a Big Ten Championship appearance in 2020 but has an abysmal combined 2-16 conference record since then.

The Wildcats will try and right the ship in 2023 after a terrible 11-game losing streak to end the season.

