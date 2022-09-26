Through four weeks, the fate of many Big Ten teams is beginning to take shape.

While some teams extended undefeated seasons, Penn State being one, others fell, potentially derailing hopes of a conference championship.

Here is a Week 4 Big Ten roundup, with the bulk conference play on the horizon.

Michigan, Ohio State remain unbeaten

Penn State moved to 4-0 with its victory over Central Michigan, joining three other Big Ten teams in the process.

It’s expected to be a tight race in the Big Ten East, and it’s looking like the division’s victor will either be Ohio State, Michigan or the Nittany Lions.

However, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines had very different wins on Saturday.

For Ohio State, it was an all-out blowout in a 52-21 win over Wisconsin, one of the most dominant offensive performances in the country this year.

Michigan’s win wasn’t as dominant, narrowly defeating Maryland 34-27.

Minnesota also undefeated after destroying Michigan State

Minnesota manhandled Michigan State 34-7, the Spartans’ second straight loss, likely putting an end to any Big Ten championship hopes for the Spartans this season.

As for the Golden Gophers, who played their first game without leading receiver Chris Autman-Bell, all seems to be going as planned.

Running back Mohamed Ibrahim tallied his fourth straight game with over 100 rushing yards in his return back from a season-ending ACL injury in 2021.

In just a few weeks, Minnesota will travel to Happy Valley for the 2022 White Out, a contest that could make or break the fates of either the Nittany Lions or Golden Gophers.

Nonconference opponents claim victories

Among the victories, two nonconference teams found wins over Big Ten teams Saturday.

Northwestern lost its third straight game, falling to Miami (OH) 17-14 at home.

Miami running back Keyon Mozee turned 21 carries into 171 rushing yards en route to the victory over the Wildcats.

Indiana took its first loss of the season in a 45-24 defeat to Cincinnati, allowing quarterback Ben Bryant to throw for 354 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Other scores

Three other Big Ten teams earned victories this weekend.

Illinois opened up the slate of games with a 31-0 victory over Chattanooga, with Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown tallying his fourth straight 100-rushing-yard game.

After falling to Syracuse last weekend, Purdue came back for a narrow 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic.

In another Big Ten-on-Big Ten game, Iowa defeated Rutgers 27-10.