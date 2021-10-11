With conference play now in full swing, we’re continuing to get an idea of what the Big Ten landscape will look like this season.

While Penn State dropped a critical matchup on the road to Iowa, it still controls its own destiny in terms of the conference standings, as winning out would put the Nittany Lions in prime position to play in a Big Ten Championship and get a potential rematch with Iowa.

However, there are some programs that look like they could make a run at the moment and others who continue to disappoint in 2021.

Here are the highlights from Week 6 in the Big Ten.

Michigan, Michigan State remain unbeaten

The football has been quite good in the state of Michigan to start the 2021 season.

Start with the Spartans who were the No. 11 team in the country heading into their matchup on Saturday with Rutgers.

They dominated the big play battle, scoring four touchdowns of over 60 yards, while the nation’s leading rusher Kenneth Walker III continued his dominance.

Michigan State went on to win 31-13 and snagge the 10th spot in this week’s AP Poll.

Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh’s team just keeps on winning, as the Wolverines went into Memorial Stadium and defeated Nebraska 32-29.

Michigan got out to a hot start and led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cornhuskers didn’t go down quietly.

Nebraska outscored the Wolverines 22-6 in the third quarter and took a lead into the final frame thanks to a 13-yard touchdown reception from Levi Falck.

While the game remained tight for the rest of the night, two Jake Moody field goals in the final quarter were enough for Michigan to remain unblemished. The Wolverines jumped from No. 9 to No. 8 in the poll.

Ohio State continues its win streak

Following an early-season loss to Oregon at home, Ohio State is beginning looking like the perennial championship contender we expect.

Ryan Day’s team has responded well to the setback by continuing its win streak with a 66-17 rout of Maryland on Saturday.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud put up some video game numbers against the Terrapins, throwing for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson has also hit his stride, as he had 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns himself.

While the Buckeyes do have a loss on their resume, the offense seems to be clicking on all cylinders and should be a tough challenge for anyone who has to face them the rest of the season. They’re up to No. 6 in the AP Poll.

Wisconsin finally gets it going

One of the surprising teams so far this season has been Wisconsin — and not in the way most Badger fans would have hoped.

Paul Chryst’s team got off to a 1-3 start following its loss at home to Michigan last week and was looking to take advantage of a weak Illinois team in game No. 5 of the season.

The Badgers were able to dominate the Illini, shutting them out 24-0 on the road thanks to a dominant defensive performance.

The Badgers outgained Illinois 491-93 on Saturday, as coach Bret Bielema’s team looked shaky on both sides of the ball.

Running back Chez Mellusi was the star of the day for Wisconsin, gaining 145 yards on 21 carries, and he scored a touchdown in the second half.

