Penn State took care of business Thursday night, which kicked off the Big Ten’s Week 1 matchups.

The Nittany Lions defeated Purdue 35-31 on a last-minute touchdown drive to kick off their 2022 season 1-0.

The rest of the Big Ten, other than Purdue and Illinois, who both took on Big Ten foes, came out of Week 1 with a win, but some of them were closer than others and had more significance than others.

Here are the storylines around the rest of the Big Ten.

Ohio State comes back in top-5 matchup

No. 2 Ohio State defended its home turf against No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night, but it wasn’t a cakewalk for the Buckeyes.

The Fighting Irish got off to a hot start with a 71-yard opening drive that ended in a field goal. Then, an Audric Estime 1-yard touchdown run put Notre Dame up 10-7 at the start of the second quarter.

After that, both offenses couldn’t get anything going. In the third quarter, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finally found a matchup he liked and connected with receiver Xavier Johnson for a 24-yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter.

The Buckeyes added to their lead toward the end of the fourth quarter on a 95-yard drive, ending with a 2-yard touchdown rush from Miyan Williams.

Ohio State takes on Arkansas State in its second straight home game to start the season.

Michigan, Wisconsin roll

The defending Big Ten Champion, No. 8 Michigan, picked up right where it left off last season with a dominant win 51-7 over Colorado State.

The Wolverines had some starting quarterback controversy with questions about who would start, Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy, but McNamara got the nod against the Rams.

McNamara opened the game with a big touchdown pass to receiver Roman Wilson for 61 yards, which set the tone for the rest of the game.

After the second half, McCarthy came in and poured on some more touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Like Michigan, No. 18 Wisconsin also stomped its Week 1 opponent in Illinois State 38-0.

The Badgers’ defense was the storyline in this one, shutting out the Redbirds along with a 100-yard pick-6 to open the scoring.

Running back Braelon Allen played a big role in the rest of the scoring for Wisconsin and had a 96-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, finishing with 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan hosts Hawaii next, and the Badgers host Washington State in Week 2.

Iowa edges South Dakota State without a touchdown

The most eye-popping score from Week 1, for all of the wrong reasons, was Iowa’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State.

The matchup was a defensive slugfest with both offenses not getting anything going, and the only nondefensive scores were two field goals, one by Iowa in the first quarter and a field goal from the Jackrabbits in the second quarter.

After a 3-3 score, Iowa scored its last four points on two safeties in the third and the fourth quarters.

Senior quarterback Spencer Petras struggled against the FCS squad, throwing an interception, and finished the day 11 for 25.

However, the Hawkeyes' two safeties were enough to come out of the game with a win, and they’ll now take on in-state rival Iowa State.

No. 10 Iowa knocked off No. 9 Iowa State in the matchup last year, but the Hawkeyes have some work to do after a four-point victory over an FCS opponent.

