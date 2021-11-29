Big Ten football roundup | Multiple upsets set up unlikely Big Ten Championship meeting

The last weekend of regular season college football certainly did not disappoint.

Specifically in the Big Ten, there were a couple of big surprises that ended up determining conference divisional champions and who would go to Indianapolis.

We now know that Michigan and Iowa will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to play in the Big Ten Championship — and that Ohio State and Wisconsin missed opportunities to get there.

Here’s how it went down on Saturday.

Michigan finally wins “The Game”

Jim Harbaugh finally did it, securing Michigan’s first win against Ohio State since 2011.

The Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes on the ground, which led to a 42-27 win for the home team and a Big Ten East crown.

Running back Hassan Haskins led the way for Harbaugh’s team with 169 yards on the ground and five touchdowns in a monster performance on the biggest possible stage.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson also did his typical damage, as the future first-round edge rusher collected three sacks on the day and was constantly in the space of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Michigan will play for a Big Ten title in Indianapolis for the first time in program history and is poised to make the College Football Playoff with a win over Iowa.

Wisconsin blows opportunity

The scenario was simple for the Badgers heading into their matchup against Minnesota — win and punch your ticket to Indy.

But if we’ve learned anything in the Big Ten this season, most teams have a shot on any particular Saturday, and the Golden Gophers pulled off a shocker.

Paul Chryst’s team was defeated in Minneapolis 23-13, eliminating it from Big Ten Championship contention.

The Wisconsin offense didn’t produce a touchdown on Saturday, and the defense couldn’t hold Minnesota off long enough for 13 points to be enough.

Seventeen-year-old running back sensation Braelon Allen cooled off a little in the season finale, as he had just 47 yards on 17 carries and was unable to establish the type of production he’s had during the Badgers’ seven-game win streak.

Wisconsin and Minnesota both finished the regular season at 8-4.

Iowa clinches the Big Ten West

While Wisconsin couldn’t grab hold of the Big Ten West title, Iowa was able to clinch after a 28-21 win against Nebraska.

Kirk Ferentz continues to put together 10-win seasons, as the Hawkeyes managed to finish the regular season 10-2 with a chance at a Big Ten title, which was clinched by the Wisconsin loss.

The leader for the Hawkeyes on Saturday was running back Tyler Goodson, who totaled 156 yards on 23 carries and broke off some explosive runs to set the offense up.

While the game remained close for most of the afternoon, Iowa won both the turnover and possession battles, which allowed it to get just enough from its defense to ensure a victory.

In fact, Iowa didn’t score an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter to grab the lead after numerous field goals, a safety and a punt return touchdown got the Hawkeyes their points.

Nebraska has played some good teams close this year, but Iowa made plays when it mattered most, and it’ll take on Michigan for the Big Ten title.

