As nonconference play continued in Week 3, a few Big Ten teams shook up the national rankings.

A prime-time, marquee matchup with Auburn for the White Out, some closer-than-expected calls and an upset gave Big Ten football fans plenty to be excited about on Saturday.

Here are some of the biggest storylines from Big Ten action in Week 3.

Michigan State upsets Miami (FL)

Michigan State kept its surprisingly hot start to the season going and remained among the unbeaten Big Ten teams following its upset win over Miami.

The Spartans defeated the Hurricanes 38-17 inside Hard Rock Stadium where kickoff time temperature hovered around 87 degrees — an environment unusual for most Big Ten members.

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns, as the Spartans outscored Miami 21-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

Sparty’s running back Kenneth Walker III continued his blazing start to the season, too, stacking up 172 rushing yards to go along with a receiving touchdown.

Miami turned the ball over four times throughout the contest, but quarterback D’Eriq King still managed to throw for 388 yards and two touchdowns against the Spartans.

Michigan State is off to its best start since 2015 and broke into the national rankings at No. 20 following the win, while Miami dropped out of the rankings entirely.

Ohio State pulls away late for win over Tulsa

Ryan Day’s team found a way to get back in the win column Saturday with a 41-20 win over Tulsa.

However, it wasn’t easy as the Buckeyes would’ve liked thanks to the Golden Hurricane making the contest close throughout all four quarters.

But the Buckeyes rode freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson’s record-setting performance en route to the win in Columbus.

Henderson’s 277 rushing yards broke Archie Griffin’s 49-year old record for most rushing yards in a game from a freshman, while he also added three touchdowns.

Ohio State turned heads in all the wrong ways with its loss to Oregon last week, and letting Tulsa hang around for longer than it should have is perhaps continuing that streak.

6 teams remain unbeaten following Week 3

Purdue kept it close with No. 12 Notre Dame through three quarters, but the Boilermakers couldn’t stay unbeaten on Saturday. The Fighting Irish scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter en route to their 27-13 win.

An early-season standout in Maryland did keep its unbeaten record, albeit in close fashion, by defeating conference foe Illinois 20-17 on the road. A 32-yard field goal from Joseph Petrino as time expired pushed the Terrapins over the edge.

Rutgers also remains unblemished following a 45-13 romp of Delaware at home, but the Scarlet Knights face their first real test of the season when they travel to Ann Arbor to face No. 19 Michigan next week.

The Wolverines handled their business well on Saturday, defeating Northern Illinois 63-10 to move to 3-0. The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes stayed hot, courtesy of a 30-7 home win over Kent State.

Penn State took care of Auburn 28-20 at home in front of a White Out crowd, making the blue and white the second-highest ranked Big Ten team at No. 6 behind the No. 5 Hawkeyes.

Movement in the AP Poll

Penn State’s 28-20 win over Auburn was perhaps the biggest factor in this week’s AP rankings, pushing the Nittany Lions up four spots to No. 6. They leapfrogged Ohio State, who fell one spot to No. 10.

Iowa and Wisconsin, who didn’t play this past weekend, stayed constant in the rankings at No. 5 and No. 18, respectively.

Michigan and Michigan State moved up to No. 19 and No. 20, respectively to round out the Big Ten’s presence in the AP Poll.

Maryland received 29 votes for the rankings following Saturday’s win but hasn’t quite cracked the top 25.

