It’s hard to believe there are just three weeks left of the Big Ten regular season.

As we head down the stretch run, upsets and big wins continue to pop up each week, which means the conference standings should set up to be very interesting over the last few games.

Here are the most notable results from this past weekend.

Michigan State suffers let down

Just a week after the biggest win of the Mel Tucker era, No. 3 Michigan State couldn’t pick up a win on Saturday.

The Spartans lost to unranked Purdue on the road 40-29, despite another big day from Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker III.

Walker finished the game with 146 yards on the ground and a touchdown, but the story of the afternoon was Boilermaker quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

O’Connell put up a ridiculous statline and made play after play, ending the day with 536 passing yards and three touchdowns.

This is the second top-five team Purdue has beaten this season, as it took down No. 2 Iowa at home earlier in the year.

The loss for Michigan State puts the program’s playoff hopes on thin ice and puts Ohio State in the driver's seat in the Big Ten East.

Illinois plays spoiler once again

Once again, Illinois earned itself a ranked road win on Saturday by defeating No. 20 Minnesota 14-6.

It was a tough loss for coach P.J. Fleck’s Golden Gophers, considering it was the only one-conference-loss team in the Big Ten West and was in position to make a run at the Big Ten Championship.

But like they did against Penn State, the Fighting Illini ran the football effectively, led by running back Chase Brown’s 147 yards on 32 carries.

The Gopher offense, meanwhile, was unable to muster up much, as struggles from Tanner Morgan and the rest of the group led to just six points on a rushing touchdown from the veteran quarterback.

Two turnovers also hurt Minnesota, as Illinoiis was able to capitalize on mistakes while not making any of its own.

Now, Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin are each 4-2 in the Big Ten standings with three games left to play, which means that it should be a tight race as the season closes out.

Wisconsin wins again

Following a rough 1-3 start to open the season, No. 21 Wisconsin has quietly had a nice stretch over its last five games.

The Badgers took care of business on the road Sunday, winning 52-3 at Rutgers thanks to what was likely its best offensive effort of the year.

Much-maligned quarterback Graham Mertz put up solid numbers, going for 240 yards passing with three touchdowns.

But running back Braelon Allen was quite effective for the second week in a row — this time totaling 129 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Wisconsin has Northwestern and Nebraska at home over the next two weeks before going to Minnesota in the final game of the season, a game which may very well decide who moves on to the Big Ten Championship.

