As another Saturday has passed, fans were once again able to witness some critical matchups in the Big Ten.

While Ohio State gave Penn State its third-straight loss, there were some other important games across the slate including programs from both divisions.

Here were the teams who trended upward this week.

Michigan State wins in a thriller

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is now 2-0 against Michigan in his two seasons in East Lansing.

The 37-33 win for the Spartans was led by running back and potential Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker III, who ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns.

While Walker III carried the load on offense, Michigan State got the stop it needed at the end of the game, as Charles Brantley picked off Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara to seal the victory with just over a minute to play.

Despite the loss for Michigan, freshman wide receiver Andrel Anthony had a tremendous day catching the football for the Wolverines, as he totaled 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan State moved up to No. 5 in the AP Poll, while Michigan slid to No. 9.

Wisconsin defeats Iowa

Since its win against Penn State, Iowa hasn’t looked like the same team in the past couple of weeks.

The Hawkeyes lost their second-straight game on Saturday, falling to Wisconsin 27-7 after an idle week.

Spencer Petras again struggled to succeed in the passing game, as he totaled just 93 yards on nine completions in the loss.

The Badgers also held talented running back Tyler Goodson in check with 27 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Coach Paul Chryst’s team got off to a horrific offensive start to begin the 2021 campaign but seems to be steadily improving as the year goes on behind the production from running backs Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen.

Allen led the way for the backfield on Saturday with 104 rushing yards on 20 carries in the win.

Minnesota extends win streak to 4

Since losing to Bowling Green in late September, Minnesota has quietly strung together some wins in the Big Ten that have the program in first place in the West division.

The Golden Gophers beat Northwestern this weekend 41-14 behind a strong effort on both sides of the ball.

While veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan continues to stabilize the offense, it was running back Mar'Keise Irving who provided the big game on Saturday.

Irving finished the day with 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Northwestern struggled to guard the true freshman.

The time of possession battle also popped out in this game, as coach P.J. Fleck’s Gophers had the ball for over 40 minutes.

Minnesota controls its own destiny within the Big Ten West heading down the stretch, as it’ll face Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin to close out the season.

