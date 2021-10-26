Each week, the structure of the Big Ten continues to take clearer shape, as most teams are now in the second half of their 12-game regular-season slate.

This past week, there were some surprising finishes within the conference, highlighted of course by then-No. 7 Penn State’s stunning loss to Illinois at home.

There were some other matchups that surprised and other teams who continued their hot starts.

Here are how some of those teams fared on Saturday.

Michigan remains unblemished

In a year where many people considered Jim Harbaugh to be on the hot seat, the Wolverines have been as consistent as can be in 2021 thus far.

Michigan won its seventh-straight game to start this season on Saturday, handling Northwestern 33-7 at home thanks to an impressive effort on both offense and defense.

Quarterback Cade McNamara hasn’t been a superstar by any means, but he continues to put his team in a position to win. He threw for just 129 yards on 20-for-27 passing but did not turn the ball over and took advantage of the Wildcats’ struggling defensive unit.

On the defensive side of the ball, the star power did come out in the win, as defensive end Aidan Hutchinson racked up three tackles, a half sack and half tackle for loss while forcing a crucial fumble as well.

The No. 6 Wolverines will have their toughest test to date this weekend when they travel to East Lansing to take on No. 8 Michigan State.

Ohio State stays hot

Since its loss to Oregon in Week 2, Ohio State has looked like the team everyone expects out of Columbus each year.

The Buckeyes had the minor challenge of going into a hostile road environment in Bloomington, Indiana, last weekend with bad weather conditions also playing a factor.

But just as it has done time and time again under coach Ryan Day, Ohio State ended up making easy work out of the Hoosiers, coming out on top 54-7 and dominating the game from start to finish.

C.J. Stroud continued to put up some impressive numbers, throwing four touchdowns and 266 yards. Indiana’s quarterback situation got even more messy, as backup Jack Tuttle went down with an injury in the first quarter, forcing the Hoosiers to go to their third quarterback this season.

The Buckeyes have all the momentum in the world right now with both the offense and defense clicking on all cylinders.

They’ll welcome Penn State to the Horseshoe this weekend in a prime-time showdown on Saturday night.

Purdue suffers hangover loss to Wisconsin

Purdue shook up the outlook of the Big Ten West two weeks ago when it went into Iowa City and defeated No. 2 Iowa on the road.

Following the blowout win against the Hawkeyes, the No. 25 Boilermakers hosted Wisconsin and were a surprising three-point underdog heading into the game.

The oddsmakers clearly knew what they were talking about heading into this one, as the Badgers defeated coach Jeff Brohm’s team in convincing fashion 30-13.

Wisconsin threw the ball just eight times in the game but was able to run all over the Purdue defense, as running back Chez Mellusi led the way with 149 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

The Big Ten West will now likely be decided by the Minnesota-Iowa game on Nov. 13, as they’re the only two remaining teams in the division with one conference loss.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE