After an exciting return to college football in the opening week of the 2021 season, Week 2 didn’t disappoint.

With some intriguing matchups across the Big Ten, there were upsets and teams that had statement wins as well.

While these games didn’t all affect the Big Ten standings, each outcome could affect the development of the conference overall.

Here are the biggest storylines from Week 2 in the Big Ten.

Ohio State falls

Ryan Day suffered his first regular-season loss as Ohio State’s head coach Saturday afternoon.

No. 12 Oregon came into the Horseshoe as two-touchdown underdogs without its best defensive player Kayvon Thibodeaux due to injury.

But the Ducks managed to carve up the Buckeye defense all afternoon, as quarterback Anthony Brown had one of his best games in an Oregon uniform.

He totaled 236 yards and two touchdowns, while the Oregon running game was also able to thrive.

Running back C.J. Verdell shredded the Ohio State front seven, racking up 161 yards and two touchdowns.

While Mario Cristobal’s group seemed in control most of the way, the Buckeyes nearly orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who put up some remarkable numbers, made the game-sealing mistake in the game with a late interception as the Buckeyes were shocked at home.

Iowa continues to impress

With a tough two-game slate to start the season, Iowa looked incredibly impressive as it moved to 2-0 on Saturday.

The No. 10 Hawkeyes traveled to Des Moines to take on No. 12 Iowa State in the battle for the Cy-Hawk trophy.

Kirk Ferentz’s team picked up right where it left off against Indiana the week prior, dominating on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball throughout the course of the game.

While Iowa State kept finding a way to keep the game close, the outcome was never really in doubt, as Iowa got out to a 14-3 lead in the first half.

That may have been due to the Hawkeyes forcing four turnovers, which allowed them to essentially dominate the game despite losing the yardage battle by a good margin.

Its schedule will now ease up a bit for the time being, as Iowa will have two home games against Kent State and Colorado State to round out September.

Seven teams remain unbeaten

While Penn State and Iowa were the most notable teams to remain unbeaten in the Big Ten, there are some other programs that have been able to get off to fast starts in 2021.

Unranked Michigan took care of business at home on Saturday night in primetime and was able to handle a struggling Washington team that fell to 0-2.

Rutgers moved to 2-0 as well with a nice nonconference win against Syracuse after beating Temple the week prior.

Michigan State, Purdue and Maryland remain unblemished as well, as they were able to win big in home games against mid-major opponents.

Half the conference remains undefeated after Week 2 — but as the Big Ten slate draws closer — it should be easier to learn more about each team.