With the Big Ten slate getting started last weekend, some critical matchups took place that will affect the conference standings for the 2021 season.

While Penn State was able to take care of business at home once again, other programs were also able to maintain their impressive early play.

Here are the teams that were able to stand out in Week 5.

Iowa quiets the Terps

Heading into Friday night’s game in College Park, Maryland, the undefeated Terrapins had some buzz around the program after getting off to a 4-0 start.

But similar to recent history, they did not take advantage of a big opportunity at home, as they were outplayed from start to finish by No. 5 Iowa.

The story of the game was turnovers, as Maryland gave the ball away seven times with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa throwing five interceptions.

Meanwhile, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras had one of his best outings of the year, throwing for 259 yards and three touchdowns as he and running back Tyler Goodson carved up the Terps defense all night. Petras added a pair of rushing touchdowns, too.

The 51-14 win allowed the Hawkeyes to jump to No. 3 ahead of Penn State in the AP Poll despite its win against Indiana, and it was a major setback for a Maryland program trying to compete in the Big Ten East.

Wisconsin’s struggles continue

In a theoretical must-win game for Wisconsin, the Badgers came up short of expectations once again in 2021, falling 38-17.

With No. 14 Michigan traveling to Madison, coach Paul Chryst’s group could not manage to get its offense going as the struggles for the group and quarterback Graham Mertz continued.

Mertz went just 8-for-15 passing with one touchdown and was forced to leave the game in the third quarter due to a chest injury, which he did not return from.

The Wolverines then took over throughout the rest of the second half, outscoring Wisconsin 25-7.

Michigan now moved up to No. 9 in the country while the Badgers dropped to 1-3 after being ranked 12th to start the season.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Ohio State defeats Rutgers

Following Ohio State’s loss against Oregon a few weeks ago, the Buckeyes have won three-straight games and their first in Big Ten play.

Coach Ryan Day’s team defeated Rutgers at home on Saturday in convincing fashion, winning 52-13 in Columbus.

Quarterback CJ Stroud looked impressive in his return to the field, throwing for 330 yards and five touchdowns in the offensive explosion.

The defense held its own and more as well, holding the Scarlet Knights to six points through three quarters of play.

Ohio State will now take on unranked Maryland followed by Indiana before welcoming Penn State at home in the final week of October.

Michigan State remains unbeaten

Mel Tucker is continuing to win games in his second year as Michigan State head coach.

The Spartans moved to 5-0 after they handled Western Kentucky 48-31 at home.

Quarterback Payton Thorne has continued to impress, but the story offensively was running back Kenneth Walker, who had another big day rushing the football.

Walker finished the day with 126 yards on 24 carries and found the end zone three times to continue a hot start to the season.

Michigan State will likely have a good chance to start 7-0 as it has matchups with Indiana and Rutgers before facing Michigan at home in three weeks.

They’ll remain a contender in the Big Ten East if the Spartans can continue to stack wins, and they’re up to No. 11 in the AP Poll.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT