The Big Ten has been as competitive as ever in 2021 with an FBS-record five top-10 teams heading into last weekend.

But with many teams on bye including Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan, all eyes were on a few programs this Saturday to continue their early-season success.

As seen in the Iowa-Purdue game, there’s going to be little margin for error this year, and the Big Ten picture will continue to be shaken up over the next few weeks.

Here’s what happened in the four-game conference slate on Saturday.

Purdue hands Iowa first loss

Iowa found itself ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll following its win against Penn State and welcomed unranked Purdue to town on homecoming weekend.

What seemed to be an opportunity for an easy home win turned into a trap game quickly for Kirk Ferentz’s group, as stagnant offense stopped all the momentum from the previous week.

Quarterback Spencer Petras struggled mightily, throwing four interceptions, as Iowa fell victim to the turnover battle for the first time this season.

However, the standout of the afternoon was Purdue wide receiver David Bell, who finished the day with 240 receiving yards on 11 receptions and a score in the win.

Bell has established himself as one of the Big Ten’s elite receivers with the likes of Jahan Dotson, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Michigan State wins a close one

Mel Tucker’s Spartans continue to roll along well into the Big Ten schedule.

Michigan State moved to 7-0 after its win at Indiana this weekend, moving up to No. 9 in the AP poll.

The Spartans have continuously won the big-play battle on offense in 2021, but it was the defense on Saturday that set the team up to win on the road.

A Cal Haladay 30-yard pick-six got Michigan State on the board and proved to be pivotal, as the offense was able to muster up just one touchdown drive.

The Hoosier offense once again looked inconsistent, now with Jack Tuttle at quarterback for the injured Michael Penix Jr.

Indiana dropped to 2-4 and 0-3 in the conference after having an impressive 6-2 campaign last season.

Is Minnesota a Big Ten West contender?

With Iowa falling for the first time this season, it’s time to take a look at the Big Ten West and see who could contend for a spot in Indianapolis.

While the Hawkeyes are still the presumed favorites to reach the Big Ten Championship, Minnesota is another team with just one conference loss.

The Golden Gophers defeated Nebraska 30-23 on Saturday and are the only other team aside from Iowa and Purdue that has just one Big Ten loss in the West division.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns, but it was running back Bryce Williams who carried the offense for coach P.J. Fleck.

He finished with 127 yards and a touchdown and will need to continue that production to fill in for Mohammed Ibrahim, who was ruled out for the season with an injury early on.

Minnesota has already beaten Purdue but will face Iowa on Nov. 13 in Iowa City.

