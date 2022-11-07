With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, it’s looking as if it’ll be a major late-season competition for a spot in the Big Ten Championship.

Penn State is likely out of contention despite blowing out Indiana 45-14, but two other conference opponents are right atop the Big Ten and each have a shot at a College Football Playoff berth this winter.

Here’s a breakdown of this past week in Big Ten football.

Ohio State, Michigan remain undefeated

Another week, another series of wins for Ohio State and Michigan, who could both be on pace to appear in the playoff.

While Michigan routed Rutgers with ease, winning 52-17, Ohio State relatively struggled against Northwestern, tied 7-7 at the half.

It was an impressive defensive outing for the Wildcats, who held the Buckeyes to a 21-7 final score despite entering the game as 38-point underdogs.

The Big Ten East champion is all but likely to be decided when Ohio State and Michigan face each other in the regular-season finale.

Illinois falls, Big Ten West opens up

Formerly No. 16 Illinois looked to be on its way to a conference championship if it could get past a struggling Michigan State team on Saturday.

The only problem is that it didn’t, falling to the Spartans 23-15 and throwing a wrench in the Fighting Illini’s path atop the Big Ten West, especially with a matchup against Michigan in just two weeks.

With Iowa’s 24-3 win over Purdue and Minnesota’s 20-13 victory over Nebraska, there are now four teams tied for second in the Big Ten West: the Boilermakers, the Golden Gophers, the Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers.

If one of those teams wins out and Illinois falls twice more, there could be a very interesting turn of events.

Maryland fails quest to Top 25

One of the dark-horse programs in the country this season, Maryland had a legitimate opportunity to be ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25 last week but narrowly missed the cut.

On Saturday, the Terrapins collapsed in a game that likely would’ve ranked them, being shut out in the first half against Wisconsin and ultimately falling 23-10.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been among the Big Ten’s best this season, but he struggled tremendously against the Badgers, completing just 10 of 23 pass attempts for 77 yards — his first game under 200 yards passing this year.

Penn State will look to knock off the Terrapins at home this upcoming week in a quest to finish the regular season with just two losses.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football announces 3:30 p.m. kickoff time for Maryland game Penn State will play in back-to-back 3:30 p.m., games as it announced that its Week 11 home …