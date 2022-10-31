There wasn’t an upset in Week 9 of Big Ten action, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have its drama.

The closest the Big Ten got to an upset was Penn State leading in the middle of the fourth quarter against No. 2 Ohio State, but the Buckeyes rolled once the Nittany Lions' wheels fell off.

The headline from the week was what happened off of the field after the rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State in Ann Arbor.

Meanwhile, some Big Ten teams are on the up with others drowning in losses.

Here are the top storylines from Week 8 of action around the Big Ten.

Michigan State-Michigan scuffle

The battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy was one-sided, with No. 4 Michigan rolling over Michigan State to take revenge after losing to the Spartans last year.

However, what happened on the field wasn’t what caught attention by the end of the night.

It was a dominant showing from Michigan, but after the game, a video surfaced of multiple Michigan State players beating up a Michigan player in the tunnel.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two Wolverines were “assaulted” and that one had a damaged nose.

This isn’t the first time there has been a scuffle in the Michigan tunnel. During Penn State’s game with Michigan three weeks ago, there was a confrontation between both teams during halftime in the tunnel.

James Franklin made a statement that the tunnel was a problem and needed to be fixed, which caught plenty of flack, but his comments seem to be vindicated this weekend.

No action has been taken yet by the Big Ten and NCAA for Saturday's fight, but an investigation is ongoing.

Illinois rolls

Coming into the season, the Big Ten knew, once again, which teams would be frontrunners to win the Big Ten East in Ohio State and Michigan, but there were a couple of question marks on who would win the Big Ten West. It looks like it might be Illinois.

The Fighting Illini downed Nebraska on the Cornhuskers’ own turf, 26-9, to win their sixth straight game of the season.

No. 14 Illinois has just one loss that came in the second game of the season to Indiana, and it sits atop the Big Ten West with a 4-1 conference record.

The closest team to catch Illinois is Purdue with a conference record of 3-2, who Illinois also plays later in the season.

The Illini finished last year 4-5 in the conference and have completely flipped the script, doing so behind the FBS rushing leader Chase Brown.

Brown has racked up 1,208 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns and averages 5.4 yards per carry.

Illinois will have to play No. 4 Michigan in the second-to-last game of the season to see if the Illini are legitimate.

Northwestern bottom dwelling

In 2020, Northwestern faced Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game. Now, the Wildcats are the worst team in the Big Ten with a 1-4 conference record.

The only win this season for coach Pat Fitzgerald’s crew was in the season opener against Nebraska, but since then, the team has lost seven straight games.

Northwestern started the season with quarterback Ryan Hilinski, but a couple of weeks ago, Fitzgerald moved on from Hilinski and named Brendan Sullivan the starter.

Hilinski threw for 1,576 yards, had a 57.8 completion percentage and threw six interceptions in six games.

Sullivan hasn’t done much better with 416 yards and three interceptions, but he does have a better completion percentage at 73.2.

Last season, Fitzgerald’s team was also at the bottom of the Big Ten West with just one conference win, and Northwestern looks like it could be back there again in 2022.

