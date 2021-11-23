Big Ten football roundup | Conference title game scenarios clear up with 1 week left

While Penn State was able to get back in the win column last weekend, there were some critical matchups that have reshaped the Big Ten conference standings.

Both the Big Ten East and West now have definitive win-and-in scenarios heading into the final week with teams also falling out of the conference title picture.

With just one more week of regular season football left to go, here’s what happened the week prior.

Buckeyes beat up on Michigan State

With two one-loss teams facing off in the Horseshoe, Ohio State came into Saturday’s top-10 matchup as 19.5-point favorites against coach Mel Tucker’s Spartans.

That spread proved to be too little, as Michigan State was outmatched from the opening kickoff, and the Buckeye offense exploded in the first half.

Coach Ryan Day’s team led 49-0 at half, with C.J. Stroud throwing for five touchdowns and nearly 400 yards in the first two quarters alone en route to a 56-7 win.

Michigan State has the worst passing defense in the country this season, and NFL prospects Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson burned the Spartan secondary badly in the first half.

Ohio State can now clinch the Big Ten East with a win at Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Wisconsin sits in Big Ten West driver’s seat

It did not come easy, but Wisconsin picked up a big 35-28 over Nebraska win at home on Saturday.

The Badgers have set themselves up for a win-and-in scenario this weekend when they take on Minnesota on the road for a chance to clinch the Big Ten West.

The story of Wisconsin’s seven-game win streak has been 17-year-old running back Braelon Allen.

Allen had yet another dominant performance on Saturday, as he ran for 228 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns as well.

The Badger defense has also been impressive over the win streak but gave up some significant yardage to the Cornhusker offense in this game.

Michigan takes must-win game

After Ohio State flattened the Spartans on Saturday afternoon, Michigan had to take care of its own business on the road later that day.

The Wolverines went into College Park and handled Maryland with ease, winning 59-18 with the game never in doubt.

Cade McNamara had another solid outing with 259 yards passing and two touchdowns, while freshman quarterback phenom J.J. McCarthy also came in and had two total touchdowns.

Coach Jim Harbaugh’s team has set itself up for the ideal scenario this upcoming Saturday, as it will face Ohio State in the Big House with the Big Ten East on the line.

Harbaugh is looking for his first-ever win against the Buckeyes and conference title game appearance.

