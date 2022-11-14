Penn State took care of business to win its second-straight game with the season winding down for the Nittany Lions, but in the rest of the Big Ten, things are starting to heat up.

In another full slate of conference games, the Big Ten West is still up for grabs with only two more weeks in the regular season.

On the other hand, the Big Ten East looks like it’s going to come down to The Game during Thanksgiving weekend to decide who goes to Indianapolis.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten shaped up in Week 11.

Battle of the Big Ten West

In Week 11, there were three Big Ten West matchups with Purdue, Iowa and Minnesota coming out on top.

The Boilermakers had the biggest win on Saturday, taking down the only ranked Big Ten West team in No. 21 Illinois. Purdue won 31-24 on the road.

Purdue moved to 4-3 in the conference, and Illinois also moved to 4-3 in the Big Ten after its second-straight loss.

Iowa downed Wisconsin to also advance to 4-3 in the conference, and Minnesota took care of business against Northwestern to move to 4-3 as well.

After Week 11, there are four teams with the same conference record with two weeks left to play.

However, things will even out in the next two weeks, and Purdue has one of the easiest games in Week 12. The Boilermakers are set to play Northwestern, who only has one conference win.

Illinois has the hardest game, playing undefeated No. 3 Michigan in Ann Arbor for its second-to-last game.

Then, Iowa plays Minnesota, so one of those two teams will win and be 5-3 , joining Purdue, assuming the Boilermakers are victorious.

Even with four teams at 4-3, it looks like Purdue is on the fast track to come out of the West, but anything could happen in the next two weeks.

Michigan, Ohio State roll

There are clearly two best teams in the Big Ten, just like last year, and that’s No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.

Ohio State’s offense laid the hammer down on Indiana and put up 56 points on the Hoosiers and scored 28 points in each half.

Now-Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns to tie North Carolina’s Drake Maye for the most passing touchdowns in the FBS.

Michigan’s defense showed out in a similar game to Penn State-Maryland and only allowed Nebraska to score three points.

Another player in the Heisman race, running back Blake Corum, rushed for another 100-yard game and had 162 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

With how the rest of the Big Ten and FBS is shaking out, it looks like The Game could decide the team that is all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff this year.

Michigan State 2-0 since brawl

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players after a Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl broke out following the Spartans’ loss to the Wolverines.

Since that game, Michigan State is 2-0. Even without those eight players, the Spartans have found a way to win.

In Week 10, Michigan State upset Illinois 23-15 and ended the Fighting Illini’s College Football Playoff hopes, giving them their second loss.

Then, Michigan State had more of a layup game against Rutgers, but it was closer than the Spartans would’ve liked, as they bested the Scarlet Knights 27-21.

Michigan State advanced to 5-5 on the season after the win over Rutgers, and Tucker has flipped the team around since the incident in Ann Arbor two weeks ago.

