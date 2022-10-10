Penn State may have had a week off of game action, but the majority of the Big Ten still went on, with a few teams continuing undefeated seasons.

Others, however, continued to plummet and put 2022-23 season championship hopes into the ground.

Here’s how Big Ten teams fared in Week 6.

Ohio State, Michigan remain undefeated

There are only three Big Ten teams legitimately competing for a championship through Week 6: Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

While the Nittany Lions enjoyed the weekend off, the Buckeyes and Wolverines each picked up victories, extending their undefeated seasons.

To open up the slate of games, Michigan knocked off Indiana 31-10 on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, with quarterback J.J. McCarthy leading the way, connecting on 28 of 36 pass attempts for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

Penn State will face off against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday. Two weeks later, it will face Ohio State, who beat Michigan State handily 49-20.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud continued his Heisman-hopeful campaign, completing 21 of 26 pass attempts for 361 yards and six touchdowns.

A fight atop the Big Ten West

With 4-1 Minnesota on a bye week, one-loss Illinois and two-loss Purdue each held it down in the race for the Big Ten West crown.

The Boilermakers narrowly moved to 4-2 with a 31-29 win over Maryland, with tight end Payne Durham breaking out for a dominant performance, hauling in seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.

The Fighting Illini continued their 2022 magic with a cutthroat 9-6 victory over Iowa, with running back Chase Brown taking 31 carries for 146 yards — his seventh straight 100-yard game, dating back to last season.

For its Week 6 victory, Illinois landed at No. 24 in the most recent AP Top 25, its first top-25 ranking since 2011.

Other scores

In other Big Ten news, Nebraska came back in the second half to knock off Rutgers 14-13, with Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson throwing for 232 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin bounced back after dropping its last two games, defeating Northwestern 42-7.

Running back Braelon Allen tallied his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season, rushing 23 times for 135 yards en route to the victory.

