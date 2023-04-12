The Big Ten’s search for a new commissioner came to an end on Wednesday.

The Big Ten Conference announced that Tony Petitti will serve as the conference’s seventh commissioner on Wednesday. Petitti will replace Kevin Warren, who was hired as the Chicago Bears’ president and chief executive officer.

Petitti is a 14-time National Sports Emmy Award winner and has played a huge part in acquiring media rights for several college sports leagues. He also was a leader in establishing the Bowl Championship Series prior to the creation of the College Football Playoff.

Petitti was selected by the current Big Ten teams, as well as USC and UCLA, who’ll be joining the conference in 2024.

According to James Franklin, the relationship with the Big Ten Commissioner is an “important” one.

“I think it's an important relationship that the administrators hear from the practitioners,” Franklin said after Tuesday’s practice. “I think that's really important when we're trying to fight for legislation with the NCAA, with the Big Ten, or whatever we think is in the best interest of college football or college athletics in general.”

With the announcement of Petitti’s hire becoming official, Franklin and athletic director Pat Kraft can focus on building those critical relationships with Petitti.

